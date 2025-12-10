Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
PM Modi holds talks with Netanyahu, reaffirms support for Gaza peace plan

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 10, 2025 08:43 pm IST

Prime minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahy on Wednesday.

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed India’s support for efforts towards peace in the region and the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan.

PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahy. (X/@netanyahu)

The two leaders welcomed the ongoing progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries, a government statement said.

"Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the continued momentum in India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these ties for mutual benefit," as per a press release from Prime Minister's Office.

During the discussion, both leaders strongly condemned terrorism and reiterated their zero-tolerance stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The leaders also exchanged views on developments in West Asia. PM Modi emphasised India’s support for initiatives aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in the region, including the early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan.

Both Prime Ministers agreed to maintain close contact to ensure continued collaboration and dialogue on key regional and bilateral issues.

The call comes after Netanyahu’s planned visit to India was postponed. The trip, which had been in discussion since 2023, was derailed following the October 7 Hamas attacks. Authorities from India and Israeli had been considering a December visit, with a ceasefire now in place in Gaza. However, Netanyahu’s office has indicated that the visit will now likely take place early next year.

