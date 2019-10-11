PM Modi hopes summit with Xi will be fruitful, in three languages

india

Ahead of the summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in three languages wished his second informal meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping will further strengthened bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister chose English, Tamil and Mandarin to write, “May this Informal Summit further strengthen ties between India and China.”

The coastal town of Mamallapuram, spruced and fortified for the summit, will host the two leaders for their second informal summit, with Modi and Xi having earlier met in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year.

“Landed in Chennai. I am happy to be in the great land of Tamil Nadu, known for its wonderful culture and hospitality,” he said in tweets in English, Tamil and Mandarin. “It is gladdening that Tamil Nadu will host President Xi Jinping,” he added.

India is in the summit looking to clear the air and take forward bilateral relations after a testy exchange between the two sides over the Kashmir, including China’s support to Pakistan on the issue.

The Prime Minister flew into the city before noon and flew to Mamallapuram whereas Xi will be landing in the city shortly. Apart from bilateral talks, the two leaders have sightseeing and cultural programmes on the agenda.

More than 5,000 security personnel are part of the extensive security arrangements in and around Mamallapuram and hundreds of police personnel were seen guarding key roads around the resort through the night and stopping vehicles for thorough checks.

