Narendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates: PM Modi arrives in Chennai for India-China Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram today for a two-day informal summit. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will accompany PM Modi, while China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Politburo members will accompany the Chinese leader.

No Memoranda of Understanding or agreements will be signed as it will be an informal summit looking to forge a cooperative partnership between the two countries.

Follow LIVE Updates here:

12:10 pm IST Leaders to visit Arjuna’s Penance, Panch Rathas, Shore Temple PM Modi and Xi Jinping will visit Arjuna’s Penance, Panch Rathas and the Shore Temple. This will be followed by dinner, hosted by PM Modi for the Chinese president.





11:57 am IST Ajit Doval, Jaishankar to accompany PM Modi during meet Xi will be accompanied by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Politburo members on his visit to India. From the Indian side, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and EAM S Jaishankar will accompany the Prime Minister.





11:45 am IST Xi Jinping to reach Chennai at 2.10 pm China’s President Xi Jinping will arrive in Chennai today at 2.10 pm.





11:35 am IST PM Modi arrives in Chennai Prime minister Narendra Modi has landed in Chennai for the two-day informal summit.





11:30 pm IST Summit’s focus to be on how to forge cooperative partnership The focus of the summit will be on how to move beyond the past and present differences to forge a cooperative partnership between Indian and China.





11:20 am IST No MoUs, agreements to be signed Chinese President and PM Modi will not be signing any documents during their meet since the talks between the two leaders are informal.





11:10 am IST Xi Jinping to reach Chennai post noon The Chinese President Xi Jinping will reach Chennai on October 11 post noon.