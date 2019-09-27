PM Modi UNGA 2019 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address UNGA shortly, development, climate change big focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday. The address will conclude Prime Minister’s week-long visit to the US, where he held bilateral meetings with US president Donald Trump and other world leaders, including Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian President Giuseppe Conte and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.

In his address, the Prime Minister is expected to focus on India’s role in tackling terrorism, climate change and push India as a trade and investment destination for America’s top companies.

“I will reiterate our commitment to reformed multilateralism, which is responsive, effective and inclusive, and in which India plays her due role,” Modi had said in his departure statement last week.

A short while after PM Modi’s address, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the stage, where he is likely to raise the Kashmir issue.

Khan is expected to bring up the Kashmir issue in his speech, following which India will exercise its “right of reply” to respond, people familiar with developments said earlier in the day.

6:35 pm IST Climate change, development top agenda In PM Modi’s address at the 74th UNGA, climate and development are likely to be the big focus. On Monday, while addresing the UN climate Action summit the Prime Minister had emphasise the time for talking is over and the world needs to take action now. Modi pushed for a comprehensive approach to deal with climate change and called for a “global campaign to forge behavioral change.”



