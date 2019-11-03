LIVE Updates: ‘Come to India for investment and easy business’, says PM Modi in Bangkok

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-chair the India-ASEAN Summit and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of an Indian business group among his other engagements on Sunday, the second day of his Thailand visit.

The PM arrived in the Thai capital Bangkok on Saturday on a on a three-day visit during which he will also attend the 14th East Asia Summit, the third summit meeting of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and hold bilateral meetings with various world leaders.

The prime minister’s visit comes in the midst of renewed diplomatic efforts to convince New Delhi to support signing of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a mega trade deal involving 16 Asia-Pacific nations to facilitate creation of the biggest free-trade region in the world.

On Saturday evening, the PM addressed the Indian community in Bangkok at an event called ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ and also released a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and the Thai translation of Tamil classic ‘Tirukkural’ written by Thiruvalluvar.

The prime minister will have bilateral meetings leaders of Thailand, Indonesia and Myanmar on Sunday.

Here are the live updates:

08:48am IST PM Modi says come to India for investment and easy business Ending his address, PM Modi invited businesses to India for investment. He said, “For investment and easy business, come to India. To innovate and starting up, come to India. To experience some of the best tourist sites and warm hospitality of people, come to India. India awaits you with open arms.”





08:45am IST ‘Paying special attention to enhance connectivity with East Asia’ “We are paying special attention to enhance connectivity with East Asia in the spirit of our Act East Policy”: PM Modi. “Direct connectivity between ports on Thailand’s west coast and ports on India’s east coast will enhance our economic partnership,” says PM.





08:42am IST ‘When India prospers, the world prospers’ PM Modi says, “If there is one thing I am specially proud of, it is India’s talented and skilled human capital. No wonder India is among the world’s largest start-up eco-systems.” “When India prospers, the world prospers. Our vision for India’s development is such that it also leads to a better planet,” says PM Modi





08:41am IST ‘Dream of $5 trillion economy will soon be a reality’ ‘India is pursuing another dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy,says PM Modi. “When my government took over in 2014, India’s GDP was about 2 trillion dollars. In 65 years, 2 trillion. But in just 5 years, we increased it to nearly 3 trillion dollars. In 5 years, we increased it to nearly USD 3 trillion. This convinces me that dream of USD 5 trillion economy will soon be a reality,” said the PM.





08:38am IST India one of world’s most attractive economies for investment: PM Talking about the country’s taxation system, the prime minister said, “ In today’s India, the contribution of the hard working tax payer is cherished . One area where we have done significant work is taxation. I am happy that India is one of the most people friendly tax regimes. We are committed to further improving it even more.” GST helped in economic integration of India.... Working to make it more people friendly, says PM. All this makes India one of the world’s most attractive economies for investment, says the PM.





08:34am IST ‘India has stopped working in bureaucratic manner’ “India has seen many success stories in the last five years in various sectors. The reason for this is not only the governments. India has stopped working in a routine, bureaucratic manner”: PM





08:30am IST ‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi PM Modi says, “I am eager to give you a picture of some positive changes happening in India today. I say this with full confidence- this is the best time to be in India.”





08:27am IST PM Modi attends golden jubilee celebrations of business house “We have gathered here to celebrate the Suvarna Jayanti or Golden Jubilee of the Aditya Birla Group in Suvarna Bhumi , Thailand”: PM





08:15am IST ‘Association between India &Thailand growing at rapid pace’: PM “From Space technology, bio-technology or pharma, the association between India and Thailand is growing at a rapid pace. Recently, our government took an important step for research & development in sync all ASEAN countries”: PM Modi at ‘Sawasdee PM’ event





08:05am IST PM Modi hails ‘historical relationship’ with Thailand at ‘Sawasdee PM’ event At the “Sawasdee PM Modi” event in Bangkok on Saturday evening, the prime minister hailed the “deep friendly and historical relationship” with Thailand and talked about the similarities between the two cultures as he addressed thousands of people of Indian origin. Derived from the Sanskrit word ‘svasti’ or well being, Sawasdee is used by Thai people for greetings and goodbye. “The ties between India and Thailand is not just between the two governments. Every moment and event in history has developed and broadened our relationship and taken it to new heights. These relationships are of the heart, of soul, faith and spirituality,” PM Modi said.



