PM Modi's ‘special’ selfie with BJP worker during Chennai visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a "special" selfie at the end of his one-day Hyderabad, Chennai visit on Saturday, with a differently abled Bharatiya Janata Party worker. Modi praised Thiru S Manikandan as a "proud" party worker and called him a source of motivation.

PM Modi clicks a selfie with a BJP worker in Chennai on Saturday.(Twitter)

“A special selfie…In Chennai I met Thiru S. Manikandan. He is a proud @BJP4TamilNadu Karyakarta from Erode, serving as a booth president. A person with disability, he runs his own shop and the most motivating aspect is - he gives a substantial part of his daily profits to BJP,” Modi tweeted, sharing the pictures.

Modi arrived in Chennai after visiting Hyderabad earlier on Saturday and launched projects worth over ₹13,700 crore in both cities. In Chennai, he inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport as well as flagged off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express.

During a public rally in the city late evening, Modi showered praises for Tamil Nadu’s rich history and said “it is the land of language and literature and a centre of patriotism and national consciousness. Many of the nation's leading freedom fighters were from Tamil Nadu".

Launching projects worth ₹5,200 crore in Chennai, he hailed the post-2014 National Democratic Alliance government’s efforts to “revolutionise” India’s infrastructure sector.

