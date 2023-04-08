Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi's ‘special’ selfie with BJP worker during Chennai visit

ByNisha Anand
Apr 08, 2023 11:39 PM IST

PM Modi clicked the seflie during his one-day visit to Tamil Nadu's Chennai where he launched projects worth ₹5,200 crore on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a "special" selfie at the end of his one-day Hyderabad, Chennai visit on Saturday, with a differently abled Bharatiya Janata Party worker. Modi praised Thiru S Manikandan as a "proud" party worker and called him a source of motivation.

PM Modi clicks a selfie with a BJP worker in Chennai on Saturday.(Twitter)

“A special selfie…In Chennai I met Thiru S. Manikandan. He is a proud @BJP4TamilNadu Karyakarta from Erode, serving as a booth president. A person with disability, he runs his own shop and the most motivating aspect is - he gives a substantial part of his daily profits to BJP,” Modi tweeted, sharing the pictures.

Modi arrived in Chennai after visiting Hyderabad earlier on Saturday and launched projects worth over 13,700 crore in both cities. In Chennai, he inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport as well as flagged off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express.

During a public rally in the city late evening, Modi showered praises for Tamil Nadu’s rich history and said “it is the land of language and literature and a centre of patriotism and national consciousness. Many of the nation's leading freedom fighters were from Tamil Nadu".

Launching projects worth 5,200 crore in Chennai, he hailed the post-2014 National Democratic Alliance government’s efforts to “revolutionise” India’s infrastructure sector.

