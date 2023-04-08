PM Modi in Hyderabad LIVE updates: 'Sadly, Telangana govt delaying Centre's projects,' says PM
PM Narendra Modi today visit LIVE updates: During his visit, PM Modi will flag off 2 Vande Bharat trains, one from Hyderabad and another from Chennai.
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid foundation stone for projects like AIIMS Bibinagar and flagged off Telangana's second Vande Bharat train in Hyderabad. Later, he addressed a public meeting in city's parade ground. From there, he will leave for Chennai where he will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport. He will also flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. The worth of the projects that PM Modi is set to inaugurate in both the cities is over Rs. 13,700 crores.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 08, 2023 02:12 PM IST
PM Modi expresses ‘pain’ over alleged Telangana govt's non-cooperation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Hyderabad on Saturday appealed to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS Government to not allow any obstruction in development being planned for the people of the state. He expressed 'pain' at the alleged non-cooperation of the ruling dispensation towards central initiatives aimed at the southern state.
-
Apr 08, 2023 01:36 PM IST
PM Modi at exhibition in Hyderabad
-
Apr 08, 2023 01:34 PM IST
‘They only want to see their family flourish’: PM Modi slams Telangana govt
Prime minister Narendra Modi in an attack on the state government in Telangana said, “A handful of people are scared of development works... They have nothing to do with the welfare of the country and society. They only want to see their family flourish. Telangana needs to be careful of such people.”
-
Apr 08, 2023 01:30 PM IST
Budget 2023 allotted ₹10 lakh crore for infrastructure modernisation: PM Modi in Hyderabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a public meeting in parade ground, Hyderabad that despite the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, India has emerged as one of the few countries that are investing an unprecedented amount towards modernizing their infrastructure.
“ ₹10 lakh crore was allotted for infrastructure modernisation in this year’s budget,”PM Modi said.
-
Apr 08, 2023 01:15 PM IST
'Sadly, Telangana govt delaying Centre's projects': PM Modi in Hyderabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Hyderabad that the state government in Telangana has been delaying Centre's projects. “This NDA govt considers it our duty to fulfil the dreams of citizens in Telangana,” Modi said. Read more
-
Apr 08, 2023 12:50 PM IST
PM Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, other projects in Hyderabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar in Hyderabad along with five National Highway projects and redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station.
-
Apr 08, 2023 12:33 PM IST
New terminal at Chennai airport will serve international traffic: Chairman, AAI
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman stated that the new terminal at Chennai airport will exclusively serve international traffic. It has got 54 immigration counters, 80 check-in counters. PM Modi will inaugurate the terminal building today.
-
Apr 08, 2023 12:06 PM IST
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad railway station. He also interacted with students there.
Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and G Kishan Reddy accompanied PM Modi at the inauguration of Vande Bharat Train.
-
Apr 08, 2023 12:02 PM IST
PM Modi reaches Secunderabad railway station to flag off Vande Bharat train
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Secunderabad railway station to flag off Vande Bharat train.
-
Apr 08, 2023 11:47 AM IST
PM Modi lands at Begumpet airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Begumpet airport at Hyderabad and will reach Secunderabad railway station shortly. He was received by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and other dignitaries.
-
Apr 08, 2023 11:37 AM IST
Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express to cuts travel time by 3 Hours; to benefit pilgrim passengers
The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express which will be flagged offf by PM Modi shortly, will connect Hyderabad with the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati. It is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months.
The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers.
-
Apr 08, 2023 11:19 AM IST
Telangana CM KCR to skip PM Modi's programme in Telangana today
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed BRS minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Begumpet airport today in his absence, ANI reported. Read more
-
Apr 08, 2023 11:14 AM IST
PM Modi to lay foundation of AIIMS Bibinagar in Hyderabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar at the public programme at Parade Ground in Hyderabad on Saturday.
According to PMO's statement, AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at a cost of more than ₹1,350 crore in order to provide holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Telangana at their doorstep.
-
Apr 08, 2023 10:57 AM IST
Traffic advisory issued ahead PM Modi's Hyderabad visit
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Telangana on Saturday, the Hyderabad traffic police has issued advisories regarding restrictions in vehicular movements.
“Commuters are requested to note the traffic restrictions/diversions in view of visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to Hyderabad tomorrow i.e., on 08-04-2023,” it said in a tweet.
-
Apr 08, 2023 10:55 AM IST
Chennai airport's new terminal spread across 2.20 lakh sq metres
According to Chennai airport officials, the new terminal, spread across 2.20 lakh sq metres and would cater to passenger traffic of 35 million per year.
-
Apr 08, 2023 10:52 AM IST
Security beefed up ahead PM Modi's visit
In view of Modi’s visit, the Chennai police has beefed up security across the city. Motorists have been asked to plan ahead of their journey to reach their destination due to elaborate traffic diversions.
-
Apr 08, 2023 10:50 AM IST
Chennai airport's new terminal built at a cost of ₹2,437 crore
-
Apr 08, 2023 10:47 AM IST
PM Modi to take part in 125th annual day celebrations of Ramakrishna Mutt in Chennai
PM Modi, who is on a Chennai tour on Saturday, would take part in the 125th annual day celebrations of Ramakrishna Mutt at Vivekanandhar Illam on the arterial Kamarajar Salai (Beach Road). He will also inaugurate infrastructure projects at Pallavaram.
-
Apr 08, 2023 10:45 AM IST
BJP puts up posters in Hyderabad welcoming PM Modi
-
Apr 08, 2023 10:40 AM IST
PM Modi to lay foundation for Secunderabad railway station
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Secunderabad railway station in Telangana on Saturday. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, at a cost of ₹720 crore, will involve a major makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building.
-
Apr 08, 2023 10:38 AM IST
Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express to reduce the travel time by 3.5 hours
The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting Hyderabad with the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months. The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers.
-
Apr 08, 2023 10:37 AM IST
Telangana CM KCR to not attend PM Modi's program today
PM Modi will inaugurate projects worth ₹11,360 crore in Telangana today. CM KCR was invited following the protocol. Also, CM KCR will not be receiving PM Modi at Begumpet airport during his arrival today, reported ANI.
-
Apr 08, 2023 10:32 AM IST
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar in Hyderabad and five National Highway projects
-
Apr 08, 2023 10:31 AM IST
Several Telangana Congress leaders ahead PM Modi's visit
Several Telangana Congress leaders were detained by police on Saturday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state later today.
-
Apr 08, 2023 10:27 AM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Chennai airport's new terminal building. See pics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first phase of the new state-of-the-art integrated terminal building at Chennai Airport on April 8. Read more
-
Apr 08, 2023 10:25 AM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate new Chennai airport terminal: 5 things to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the new integrated terminal at Chennai Airport on Saturday. Read more