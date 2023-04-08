Home / India News / ‘Before 2014…’: PM Modi as he launches 5,200 crore projects. Top quotes

Narendra Modi hailed the country's infrastructure growth under the NDA government post-2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised his government’s efforts to “revolutionise” India’s infrastructure sector and said “it was driven by speed and scale” post-2014 era. Addressing a public rally, Modi pointed to this year's Union budget, noting it was a good measure of “scale” as he inaugurated projects worth 5,200 crore in Chennai.

PPrime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in Chennai on Saturday.(Twitter/BJP)
Modi arrived in the Tamil Nadu capital after visiting Hyderabad and launching several projects.

PM Modi’s top quotes from the Chennai event:

1) “The government's achievements were made possible due to our work culture and vision. Earlier, infrastructure projects meant delays, now they mean delivery. The journey from delay to delivery has happened due to our work culture. We feel accountable for every rupee that our taxpayers pay.”

2)"Infrastructure connects aspirations with achievements, people with possibilities, and dreams with reality. It is the time for new hopes, new aspirations and new beginnings. Some new generation infrastructure projects will begin to serve the people from today."

3)"As far as the speed is concerned, some facts can give us the right perspective – the length of the National Highways added per year has almost doubled when compared to the pre-2014 era…Before 2014, every year, 600 route km of the rail lines were electrified; today, this rate is reaching about 4,000 route km. Until 2014, there were only 74 airports in the country, but post-2014, the number stands around 150!”

4) “The long coastline of Tamil Nadu is very significant for trade. Today, the capacity augmentation of our ports has almost doubled when compared to the pre-2014 era. The development of Tamil Nadu is of priority to us.”

5) “Tamil Nadu is home of history and heritage. It is the land of language and literature and a centre of patriotism and national consciousness. Many of the nation's leading freedom fighters were from Tamil Nadu.”

