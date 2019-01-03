PM Modi in Gurdaspur Live Updates: PM to inaugurate Indian Science Congress, address rally in Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 106th edition of the Indian Science Congress at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar on Thursday, and later also address a public rally in Gurdaspur.

Modi will hold an interactive session on ‘Future of Science in India’ with three Nobel laureates at LPU.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Punjab’s Gurdaspur town on Thursday as part of the BJP’s campaign to hold 100 rallies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Here are the live updates:

12:35 pm IST PM lands in Adampur PM Modi has landed at Adampur, on way to Lovely Professional University.





12:15 pm IST Rahul Gandhi tweets on PM’s event at LPU So it seems our PM has fled Parliament & his own open book Rafale exam & is instead lecturing students at Lovely Univ. in Punjab, today.



I request the students there to, respectfully, ask him to please answer the 4 questions posed to him by me, yesterday. #RafaleScam — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 3, 2019





12:00 pm IST Tight security arrangements for public rally Over 5,000 security personnel, including National Security Guards, have been deployed for security. BJP workers from across state will reach the rally venue by buses and other means of transport. State BJP president Shwait Malik said that the rally is being held by the people of Punjab to thank the PM for development of the region





11:46 am IST Amit Shah to be present at Gurdaspur rally BJP president Amit Shah,former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, former deputy CM and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, Union minister of state Vijay Sampla, Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik, BJP national vicepresident Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP national secretary Tarun Chug, Punjab BJP Lok Sabha in-charge Captain Abhimaniyu and Punjab BJP in-charge Prabhat Jha will also be present



