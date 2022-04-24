PM Modi in Jammu says ‘new story of development being written’ - Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the village bodies across the country from Jammu's Palli village on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. This is the first visit by the Prime Minister since 2019 when the central government abrogated Section 370 and divided the state into two union territories. "This time Panchayati Raj Day - being celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir - marks a big change. It is a matter of pride that democracy has penetrated the grassroots… that’s why here I am interacting with panchayats across the country," he said as he began his address after inaugurating development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore.

Here are the key quotes from his address:

1) "A new story of development is being written in Jammu and Kashmir. Many private investors are interested in coming to J&K."

2) "Be it democracy or development, today Jammu and Kashmir is setting a new example. New dimensions of development have been created in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 2-3 years."

3) "I want to tell the youth of Jammu and Kashmir that the hardships your parents and grandparents had to live with, you will never have to live such a life, we will prove this to you."

4) "Mother Earth has to be freed from chemicals. Therefore, if our village, our farmers will move towards natural farming, then the whole of humanity will be benefited. To encourage natural farming at the level of Gram Panchayat, collective efforts are needed."

5) "When I speak about 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', our focus is on connectivity and bridging distances. Our aim is to provide all-weather connectivity to J&K."

