LIVE BLOG

PM Modi in Japan Live Updates

This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sixth G20 Summit which is being held at Osaka on June 28-29.

By HT Correspondent | Jun 27, 2019 07:41 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived here in Japan for the G20 Summit during which he will attend important plurilateral meetings and meet with the world leaders including US President Donald Trump.

“Early morning arrival in Osaka. The #G20 Summit, bilateral and multilateral interactions await PM @narendramodi in the coming two days. He will elaborate on many issues of global importance and present India’s viewpoint,” the prime minister’s office (PMO) tweeted.

This will be Prime Minister Modi’s sixth G20 Summit which is being held at Osaka on June 28-29.

Follow live updates here:

7:40 am IST

Grateful to dynamic Indian community for warm welcome: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: Reached Osaka to join the #G20 Summit.

Grateful to the dynamic Indian community for the warm welcome!

 

7:30 am IST

Members of Indian community welcome PM Modi as he arrives at Swissotel Nankai hotel in Osaka

Japan: Members of the Indian community welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Swissotel Nankai hotel in Osaka.

 

7:20 am IST

PM Modi arrives in Osaka, Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Osaka, Japan. He will be attending the G20 summit.

 

