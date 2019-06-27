PM Modi in Japan Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived here in Japan for the G20 Summit during which he will attend important plurilateral meetings and meet with the world leaders including US President Donald Trump.

“Early morning arrival in Osaka. The #G20 Summit, bilateral and multilateral interactions await PM @narendramodi in the coming two days. He will elaborate on many issues of global importance and present India’s viewpoint,” the prime minister’s office (PMO) tweeted.

This will be Prime Minister Modi’s sixth G20 Summit which is being held at Osaka on June 28-29.

7:40 am IST Grateful to dynamic Indian community for warm welcome: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: Reached Osaka to join the #G20 Summit. Grateful to the dynamic Indian community for the warm welcome!



7:30 am IST Members of Indian community welcome PM Modi as he arrives at Swissotel Nankai hotel in Osaka Japan: Members of the Indian community welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Swissotel Nankai hotel in Osaka.




