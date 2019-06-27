PM Modi in Japan Live Updates
This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sixth G20 Summit which is being held at Osaka on June 28-29.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived here in Japan for the G20 Summit during which he will attend important plurilateral meetings and meet with the world leaders including US President Donald Trump.
“Early morning arrival in Osaka. The #G20 Summit, bilateral and multilateral interactions await PM @narendramodi in the coming two days. He will elaborate on many issues of global importance and present India’s viewpoint,” the prime minister’s office (PMO) tweeted.
Follow live updates here:
Grateful to dynamic Indian community for warm welcome: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: Reached Osaka to join the #G20 Summit.
Grateful to the dynamic Indian community for the warm welcome!
Members of Indian community welcome PM Modi as he arrives at Swissotel Nankai hotel in Osaka
Japan: Members of the Indian community welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Swissotel Nankai hotel in Osaka.
PM Modi arrives in Osaka, Japan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Osaka, Japan. He will be attending the G20 summit.
