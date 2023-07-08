PM Modi to visit poll-bound Telangana and Rajasthan | Live updates
At 10:45am, he will visit Warangal in Telangana where he will lay the foundation stone for several road and rail infrastructure development projects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll bound Telangana and Rajasthan on Saturday to lay the foundation stone for several development projects. At 10:45am, he will visit Warangal in Telangana where he will lay the foundation stone for several road and rail infrastructure development projects worth around ₹6,100 crores.
From Warangal, he will travel to Bikaner in Rajasthan, to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹24,300 crore.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 08, 2023 08:31 AM IST
PM Modi to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner Railway station
- Jul 08, 2023 07:41 AM IST
Bikaner to witnesses inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple projects, including Amritsar-Jamnagar Greenfield Expressway
- Jul 08, 2023 07:37 AM IST
PM Modi set to embark on visit to Warangal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a visit to Warangal, Telangana, where he will inaugurate a series of development projects worth over Rs. 6100 crores. The program includes the inauguration as well as the laying of the foundation stone for various infrastructure initiatives spanning multiple sectors.
- Jul 08, 2023 07:28 AM IST
Suspense over KCR’s stand during Modi visit
Suspense prevails over the attendance of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official programmes at Warangal on Saturday, despite the Centre extending an official invitation to him for the event. Read more