PM Modi in Sabarmati Ashram, Pokhran today: From train launch to ‘Bharat Shakti’ | Full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a visit to Gujarat and Rajasthan on Tuesday, where he will inaugurate a range of projects and witness indigenous defence capabilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Rajasthan on Tuesday.(PTI)

PM Narendra Modi's programmes today

9:15am: PM Modi is scheduled to be in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for the laying of the foundation stone of developmental projects valued at over Rs. 85,000 crore.

10:00am: Following this, the prime minister will proceed to Sabarmati Ashram, where he will inaugurate Kochrab Ashram and launch the master plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial.

1:45pm: In the afternoon, the prime minister will witness 'Bharat Shakti,' a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise showcasing indigenous defence capabilities in Pokhran, Rajasthan.

PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to launch several railway infrastructure and connectivity projects.

2. He will lay the foundation stone for various railway projects worth over Rs. 85,000 crores, including Railway Workshops, Loco Sheds, Pit lines/Coaching Depots, and the Phaltan – Baramati New line.

3. PM Modi will launch two new sections of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) - New Khurja to Sahnewal (Eastern DFC) and New Makarpura to New Gholvad (Western DFC).

4. The prime minister will flag off ten new Vande Bharat trains and extend four existing Vande Bharat trains.

5. He will inaugurate the redeveloped Kochrab Ashram, the first Ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi.

6. He will launch the master plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial, expanding the existing five-acre area to 55 acres.

7. He will launch projects for the restoration and conservation of 36 existing buildings, including Gandhi's residence ‘Hriday Kunj.’

PM Narendra Modi in Pokhran, Rajasthan

1. PM Modi is set to witness 'Bharat Shakti,' a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise in Pokhran, Rajasthan, showcasing indigenous defence capabilities.

2. The exercise aims to display the prowess of India, aligning with the Aatmanirbharata initiative and will simulate realistic, multi-domain operations across land, air, sea, cyber, and space.

3. Indigenous weapon systems and platforms will be featured, including T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons System, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, ALH, and various unmanned aerial vehicles from the Indian Army.

4. The Indian Navy will showcase Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Autonomous Cargo Carrying Aerial Vehicles, and Expendable Aerial Targets, showcasing maritime strength and technological sophistication.

5. The Indian Air Force will deploy indigenous aircraft like Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Utility Helicopters, and Advanced Light Helicopters, displaying air superiority and versatility in air operations.