PM Modi in UAE Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today, and also formally launch RuPay card to expand the network of cashless transactions abroad.

Modi reached UAE capital Abu Dhabi from Paris yesterday.

He tweeted:

Reached Abu Dhabi.



Looking forward to holding talks with His Highness Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed and discussing the full range of friendship between India and UAE.



Deepening economic relations will also be on the agenda during this visit. pic.twitter.com/gpFmCeulj6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2019

He will also receive the ‘Order of Zayed’, the highest civilian decoration conferred by the UAE government.

