LIVE BLOG

PM Modi in UAE Live Updates

PM Modi in UAE Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest in UAE. He will also receive the ‘Order of Zayed’, the highest civilian decoration conferred by the UAE governmen...

By HT Correspondent | Aug 24, 2019 10:06 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today, and also formally launch RuPay card to expand the network of cashless transactions abroad.

Modi reached UAE capital Abu Dhabi from Paris yesterday.

Also read: Noose tightening around corrupt: PM Modi in France

He tweeted:

 

He will also receive the ‘Order of Zayed’, the highest civilian decoration conferred by the UAE government.

Follow live updates here:

7:00 am IST

Narendra Modi arrives in the UAE on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the UAE on Friday. Modi reached UAE capital Abu Dhabi from Paris on the second leg of his three-nation tour to France, UAE and Bahrain.

