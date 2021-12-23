PM Modi in Varanasi today: Full list of projects to be launched by him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh again on Thursday to launch multiple development initiatives and schemes worth ₹2,095 crore. The Prime Minister has visited his Lok Sabha constituency multiple times in recent days, ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

His last visit to Varanasi was on December 13, when PM Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule of UP assembly election in the first week of January. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is aiming to come back to power in the state for a second term and has deployed senior leaders to campaign in the state.

Here’s a look at the projects to be launched by PM Modi in Varanasi today:

• Among the initiatives to be launched by PM Modi today is laying of the foundation stone for "Banas Dairy Sankul" at the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority food park, in Karkhiyaon area.

• The Prime Minister will also digitally transfer a bonus of about ₹35 crore to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with the Banas Dairy.

• PM will lay the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for a Milk Producers' Cooperative Union plant in Varanasi Ramnagar. It will be a key step towards making the plant energy self-sufficient, the PMO said.

• A logo developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products will also be launched on the occasion.

• Further, the Prime Minister will virtually distribute the rural residential rights record, "Gharauni", under the Swamitva scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj to over 20 lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh.

• Projects in the education sector that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the Union education ministry's Inter University Centre for Teachers Education, built at a cost of around ₹107 crore, and a teachers' education centre at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over ₹7 crore.

• In the health sector, a project comprising a doctors' hostel, a nurses' hostel and a shelter home, amounting to ₹130 crore, at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

• He will also inaugurate a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Bhadrasi and lay the foundation stone of the ₹49 crore Government Homeopathic Medical College in Pindra tehsil.

• The projects for which PM Modi will lay the foundation stone also include widening of road between Prayagraj and Bhadohi from four to six lanes.

• To give a fillip to the tourism potential of the holy city, PM Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the tourism development project related to the Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Temple, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi.

• Other projects to be inaugurated by the prime minister include a speed breeding facility at the International Rice Research Institute, the South Asia Regional Centre, Varanasi, a regional reference standards laboratory in Payakpur village and an advocate building in Pindra tehsil.