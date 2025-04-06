PM Modi inaugurates India's first vertical lift sea bridge in Rameswaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated New Pamban Bridge - India’s first vertical lift sea bridge and flagged off the Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) new train service, on the occasion of Ram Navami. Ramanathapuram: The new Pamban Bridge, connecting Rameswaram with mainland India, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Ram Navami (April 6).(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday departed for Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram after concluding his three-day visit State visit to Sri Lanka.

Standing tall with a breathtaking view, the state-of-the-art New Pamban Bridge connects Rameswaram to the mainland. With an investment exceeding ₹550 crore, the bridge spans 2.08 kilometers, featuring 99 spans and a 72.5-meter vertical lift span. This lift can rise up to 17 meters, allowing larger ships to pass through while maintaining smooth train operations, according to a PIB release.

Built with stainless steel reinforcement, high-quality protective paint, and fully welded joints, the bridge offers amped up durability and requires minimal maintenance.

Designed to accommodate dual rail tracks, it’s also prepared to handle future demands. A special polysiloxane coating shields it from corrosion, ensuring its resilience in the harsh marine environment.

The original Pamban Bridge was constructed by British engineers in 1914. This cantilever structure, with a Scherzer Rolling Lift span, connected Rameswaram Island to the mainland. For more than a century, it served as a vital link for pilgrims, tourists, and trade. However, the region’s corrosive marine conditions and growing transportation needs called for a more advanced solution. In 2019, the government approved the construction of a replacement.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, had undertaken the construction of the new bridge.