PM Modi inaugurates India's first vertical lift sea bridge in Rameswaram
The state-of-the-art New Pamban Bridge inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday connects Rameswaram to the mainland.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated New Pamban Bridge - India’s first vertical lift sea bridge and flagged off the Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) new train service, on the occasion of Ram Navami.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday departed for Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram after concluding his three-day visit State visit to Sri Lanka.
Standing tall with a breathtaking view, the state-of-the-art New Pamban Bridge connects Rameswaram to the mainland. With an investment exceeding ₹550 crore, the bridge spans 2.08 kilometers, featuring 99 spans and a 72.5-meter vertical lift span. This lift can rise up to 17 meters, allowing larger ships to pass through while maintaining smooth train operations, according to a PIB release.
Built with stainless steel reinforcement, high-quality protective paint, and fully welded joints, the bridge offers amped up durability and requires minimal maintenance.
Designed to accommodate dual rail tracks, it’s also prepared to handle future demands. A special polysiloxane coating shields it from corrosion, ensuring its resilience in the harsh marine environment.
The original Pamban Bridge was constructed by British engineers in 1914. This cantilever structure, with a Scherzer Rolling Lift span, connected Rameswaram Island to the mainland. For more than a century, it served as a vital link for pilgrims, tourists, and trade. However, the region’s corrosive marine conditions and growing transportation needs called for a more advanced solution. In 2019, the government approved the construction of a replacement.
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, had undertaken the construction of the new bridge.