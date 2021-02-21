PM Modi inaugurates meeting of BJP national office bearers in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers at the NDMC convention centre in Delhi on Sunday. The meeting will be chaired by BJP President JP Nadda.
The Prime Minister will also address the BJP meet.
A lamp was lighted at the start of the event by Prime Minister Modi and BJP President Nadda. Thereafter 'Vande Mataram' was played at the NDMC convention centre.
A BJP release on Saturday had said the meeting will be held from 10 am to 5 pm.
Apart from the national office bearers, state in-charge and co-in-charge and state chiefs are taking part in the meeting.
On Saturday, BJP National President held a meeting with the party's national general secretaries over Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
BJP leaders including Arun Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Tarun Chugh, Dilip Saikia, CT Ravi, Dushyant Gautam and Daggubati Purandareswari attended the meeting at the party's headquarters in the national capital.
The leaders also discussed the party's organisational activities and farmers' agitation.
