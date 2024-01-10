PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar. Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, alongside several global leaders. The three-day event is witnessing the participation of 34 partner countries and delegates from over 130 countries. It will also celebrate ‘20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success’. A model of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 placed at a roadside in Gandhinagar(PTI)

About Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

The concept of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of PM Modi when he was the chief minister of the state. The first edition of the Summit was held during the Navratri festival with more than 1,000 delegates and dignitaries spanning 45 countries attending the event.

Being held from January 10 to 12, this year's Summit's theme is ‘Gateway to the Future’. As a part of the Summit, several programmes have been organised at Mahatma Mandir, Sector-17 Exhibition Center, and GIFT City, in the state capital Gandhinagar. United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the chief guest for today's inaugural event, along with other global dignitaries.

What to expect from the 3-day summit?

According to an official release, the Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics including - industry 4.0, technology and innovation, sustainable manufacturing, green hydrogen, electric mobility and renewable energy, and transition towards sustainability. The event will see a large number of projects and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the government and global companies, advancing industrial and technological growth in Gujarat. This year, the ministry of development of North-Eastern Region is aiming to use the platform to showcase investment prospects in the North-Eastern regions. During the Summit, the Innovations for Defence Excellence-Defence Innovation Organization (iDEX-DIO) will exhibit futuristic technologies in unmanned solutions, artificial intelligence, cyber security, and advanced materials.

Vibrant Gujarat Trade show

Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, PM Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Trade show in Gandhinagar. The show is an exhibition spread across two lakh square metres in multiple halls at the Helipad Ground Exhibition Centre dedicated to themes such as 'Make in Gujarat' and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The trade show will operate for two days for business engagement on January 10 and 11, following which it will be open to the general public on January 12 and 13. According to a release, a total of 20 countries are participating in the show including - Australia, Tanzania, Morocco, Mozambique, South Korea, Thailand, Estonia, Bangladesh, Singapore, UAE, UK, Germany, Norway, Finland, Netherlands, Russia, Rwanda, Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam, showcasing their respective industries. The show will highlight several topics such as women empowerment, MSME development, new technology, green and smart infrastructure, and sustainable energy. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has participated in the trade show, with the thrust on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The state-owned defence manufacturer's stall features a modified Su-30 MKI aircraft capable of integrating indigenous air-to-ground BrahMos missiles weighing 2500 kg and having a range of nearly 300 km.

Exclusive vegetarian thali for guests at the Summit

All the 136 delegates at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will get to relish exclusive vegetarian meals for three days, organised by Leela Hotel. According to reports, the state government has introduced a special ‘Vibrant Bharat Thali’ for exclusive golden cardholders for ₹4,000, reported news agency PTI.

Starting with the event on January 10, the delegates will be served their first meal in the afternoon named ‘Taste of India’ which will offer different kinds of vegetarian dishes. In the evening, they will be presented with ‘The taste of Gujarat’ which will include ‘khichdi’ and ‘curry’. On the second day of the even delegates will be served with different flavours of millet - made in local authentic form, while on the third day, they will have a special networking dinner along with some cultural programs.