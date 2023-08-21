Before 2014, rights of poor robbed even before reaching them: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government has increased spending on the welfare of the poor, adding that their rights were robbed even before reaching them under previous governments.

The prime minister highlighted the work in the field of education, skill development and employment. (ANI photo)

“They cannot forget the era before 2014 which was marred by scams and corruption and rights of the poor were robbed even before reaching them. But now all the money for the poor is directly reaching their account. The result of stopping the leakage from the system enabled the government to increase spending on the welfare of the poor”, PM Modi said during his virtual Rozgar Mela address in which 5,580 appointments letters were handed out to teachers.

PM Modi said that when decisions are made with positive thinking, right intention, and full integrity, the whole environment gets filled with positivity.

Invoking the historical period of Amrit Kaal, PM Modi said, “Two positive news came in the first year of Amrit kaal- decreasing poverty and increasing prosperity in the country. The report of NITI Aayog said that within five years, 135 million Indians have come above the poverty line. The number of income tax returns filed this year indicates a huge increase in the average income of the people in the last 9 years”.

Citing the income tax returns (ITR) data, PM Modi said the average income which was around ₹4 lakh in 2014 has increased to ₹13 lakh in 2023.

Referring to the new ITR figures, the Prime Minister said the trust of people in the government was increasing.

“The trust of citizens in the government has increased and that’s why they are coming forward in large numbers to pay their taxes honestly. They know that every penny of their tax is being spent for the development of the country, and it is evident to them that the economy which was at number 10 before 2014 has reached number 5”, PM Modi said.

He also shed light on the PM Vishwakarma Yojana which has been formulated to adapt the traditional skills of ‘Vishwakarma’ to the needs of the 21st century.

“I have announced PM Vishwakarma Yojana from Red Fort to adapt the traditional skills of the Vishwakarmas to the needs of the 21st century. ₹13,000 crore will be spent on this, and it will benefit those associated with 18 different types of skills.

He also extended his wishes to over 5,500 teachers appointed in the primary schools of Madhya Pradesh during the Rozgar Mela.

The prime minister said about 50,000 teachers have been recruited in Madhya Pradesh in the last three years and congratulated the state government for the feat.

The Prime Minister congratulated the newly appointed teachers and said, “The national character will play an important role in the development of the nation. The teachers will hold the responsibility of moulding the future generations of India, modernizing them and giving them a new direction. They will play a key role in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) under which equal importance has been given to traditional knowledge as well as future technology.”

PM Modi said, “The great injustice caused with students in India by forcing them to read in English and by not imparting education in the mother tongue. The present government is now emphasising on books in regional languages.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was also present in the function, hailed teachers for their role in nation building.

“Teachers will be responsible for building the state and nation”, Chouhan said.

