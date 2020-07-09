e-paper
Home / India News / 'Kashi's display of hope, enthusiasm amid Covid-19 crisis is inspiring': PM Modi interacts with representatives from Varanasi-based NGOs

‘Kashi’s display of hope, enthusiasm amid Covid-19 crisis is inspiring’: PM Modi interacts with representatives from Varanasi-based NGOs

The representatives and members briefed the prime minister about various steps and measures taken by them in the fight against Covid-19 and relief efforts carried out.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 12:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshit Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshit Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with representatives from Varanasi-based NGOs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with representatives from Varanasi-based NGOs.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the people of his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, amid the Covid-19 crisis and said that the display of enthusiasm and hope by its people is inspiring.

“I am taking inspiration from all of you to work more. I seek your blessings,” PM Modi said during his interaction with various representatives of Varanasi-based Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) today. These representatives provided ration kits and food packets to people amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. PM Modi attended the event via video conferencing.

“Kashi is full of hope and enthusiasm amid this crisis,” the prime minister said, extending wishes amid the holy and auspicious month of saavan.

“Coronavirus us nothing in front of Kashi, this city gives pace to the world,” he said.

Also read: Nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases added in 24 hours, India’s tally soars past 7.67 lakh-mark

 

The prime minister said that many steps have been taken and are being taken to benefit the people of Varanasi and their indigenous trade. “With proper support, Varanasi can emerge as a leading export hub. It can lead as an example in making India self-reliant (Atmanirbhar),” he said.

The prime minister hailed India’s ‘corona warriors’ and said that in such a situation, “coming forward voluntarily, is a new form of service”. PM Modi emphasised the importance of social distancing and use of masks to counter the coronavirus crisis. “We need to change our ways too, spitting in public after chewing Benarsi paan needs to go,” the prime minister noted.

During the event the PM was briefed on various steps and measures taken by the NGOs in Varanasi in the fight against Covid-19 and relief efforts carried out.

A release by the Prime Minister’s Office had stated that the residents of Varanasi - PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency - and members of social organisations from the district, through their own efforts as well as by providing assistance to the district administration, ensured that timely food was available to everyone in need.

“Over 100 organisations in Varanasi distributed almost 20 lakh food packets and 2 lakh dry ration kits via food cell of district administration through individual efforts,” the release stated.

Besides this, these organizations were also instrumental in the distribution of masks, sanitizers and have been honoured as ‘corona warriors’ by the district administration.

(With inputs from ANI)

