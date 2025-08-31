PM Modi invites Chinese President Xi Jinping to India for BRICS Summit in 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to the BRICS Summit that India will be hosting in 2026. PM Modi is in China for the SCO Summit and met Xi Jinping on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China, on Sunday. (DD Grab)

Chinese President Xi Jinping thanked PM Modi for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS presidency, a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

PM Modi met Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 25th meeting of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) and held discussions on a wide range of crucial topics, including the border issue.

Both leaders highlighted the importance of good India-China ties on their Sunday meet.

PM Modi landed in China for the SCO Summit on Saturday, marking his first visit to the country in seven years.

In his opening remarks on Sunday at the delegation-level talks, PM Modi said the welfare of crores of people is linked to bilateral cooperation between India and China. Xi Jinping echoed similar sentiments and said it is vital for elephant and the dragon to walk together.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a press release on the meeting, said PM Modi and Xi Jinping reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes.

As per the MEA release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their relations should not be seen through a third country lens. “The two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms,” the release stated.

Referring to India and China as elephant and dragon, Xi Jinping said at the meeting that it is vital for both the countries to come together, be good neighbours.