Jaishankar holds strategic talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at BRICS Summit

External affairs minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit with a focus on strengthening the ties between the two countries. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Russian FM Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit 2025, in Rio de Janeiro(X/Dr. S. Jaishankar)

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries across the entire spectrum of practical cooperation,” an official statement said.

The parties discussed the schedule of upcoming Russian-Indian contacts.

“Good to meet with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of #BRICS2025,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a picture of Jaishankar and Lavrov, stating that the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

“Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Minister of External Affairs of India S Jaishankar hold a meeting on the sidelines of the XVII BRICS Summit. Rio de Janeiro, July 6,” Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

The two leaders had earlier met in Johannesburg in February this year, where they had discussed the ongoing progress of bilateral cooperation between India and Russia.

Jaishankar also met his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and discussed regional developments.

“Glad to meet FM @araghchi of Iran this (Sunday) evening. Our conversation focused on recent regional developments,” Jaishankar said.

The Russian Foreign minister, too, met with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi and condemned the unprovoked Israeli and US military strikes on Iran

During his meeting with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, Jaishankar discussed the advancement of bilateral partnership, focusing on health, digital, technology and space.

BRICS leaders convened in Rio de Janeiro for the 17th BRICS Summit from July 6 to 7. The summit has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5% of the global population, around 40% of the global GDP and around 26% of the global trade.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)