PM Modi, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss expanding cooperation in health, defence and IT

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:52 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday discussed the possibility of expanding bilateral collaboration in health technology, defence and information technology.

During a phone conversation, the two leaders “agreed the post-Covid world would create further avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships in many areas”, according to a readout from the external affairs ministry.

They discussed potential areas in which India and Israel could expand cooperation in the context of the pandemic, including research and development in vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

“They agreed to maintain the ongoing exchanges between expert teams of both countries, and also concurred that the fruits of such collaboration should be made available for the wider benefit of humanity,” the statement said.

“In particular, they assessed tremendous scope for expanding the already robust India-Israel collaboration in areas like health technology, agricultural innovation, defence cooperation and information technology,” it added.

Modi reiterated his congratulations to Netanyahu for his recent assumption of office, and said the bilateral partnership would continue to flourish under his leadership and guidance. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch to share assessments and consult each other on emerging opportunities and challenges in the changing global scenario.

Modi also spoke on the phone with Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen and discussed the Covid-19 pandemic. They agreed to continue ongoing cooperation to help each other’s expatriates and facilitate their evacuation.

India is committed to strengthening its ties with Cambodia, an important member of Asean, Modi said.

The leaders reviewed the bilateral development partnership, including capacity building programmes and quick impact projects under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework.