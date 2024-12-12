PM Modi jokingly says ‘cut’ while meeting Kapoor family, Sitharaman shares video

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday shared a video clip featuring an anecdote from the Kapoor family's interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the 100th birth anniversary of their legendary patriarch, Raj Kapoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with the Kapoor family ahead of the upcoming Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival on Raj Kapoor's centenary, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (DPR PMO)

In the clip, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor begins by saying, “Our Kapoor family has been discussing for a week how to address you—either Prime Minister ji or Pradhan Mantri ji. Reema Bua (Reema aunty) has called me daily to ask about it.”

PM Modi replies, “Mein aapka parivar ka hi hun bhai. Apko jo marzi pade, wo bolo” (I am also part of your family, you can address me however you like).

Reema Kapoor, daughter of the late Raj Kapoor, then says, “Adarniya pradhan mantri shri Narendra Modi ji,” prompting Modi to call out, “CUT!” This results in laughter from the Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others, alongside the Prime Minister.

She thanked PM Modi for sparing his “valuable time” for the meeting and recited a few lines of a song from the late actor's movie. She also said that the late actor can be called as India's “cultural ambassador”.

PM Modi's meeting with Kapoor family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with members of the Kapoor family on Wednesday and had an open discussion about the upcoming centenary celebrations of iconic filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor. PM Modi later shared key moments from the meeting on his social media platform X.

Modi described Raj Kapoor's centenary celebrations as a “symbol of the golden journey of the Indian film Industry” and highlighted the significant contribution of the 1947 film Neel Kamal, calling it “momentous” over the years, as per a government release.

The Prime Minister also reflected on Raj Kapoor's enduring influence on Indian cinema. He recounted a story involving veteran leaders LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, recalling, "During the Jana Sangh era, after losing an election in Delhi, Advaniji and Atalji decided to watch a movie to lift their spirits. They chose Raj Kapoor's 'Phir Subah Hogi.' That was the kind of influence films had in those days."

Actor Ranbir Kapoor thanked the Centre, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), and National Film Archive of India (NFAI) for their support in organising a retrospective of Raj Kapoor’s work on December 13, 14, and 15, 2024. He also informed PM Modi that the family had restored the audio and visual quality of 10 films by Raj Kapoor, which would be shown in 160 theatres across 40 cities in India. He mentioned that the premiere would take place on December 13 in Mumbai, with key figures from the film industry in attendance.