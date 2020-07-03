PM Modi in Ladakh, to take stock of situation after Galwan Valley face-off with China

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 10:35 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Ladakh, two weeks after a violent face-off between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley. The prime minister is in Ladakh to review the situation on the ground.

PM Modi is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General MM Naravane.

The prime minister is currently at one of the forward locations in Nimu where he is interacting with personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the face-off on June 15.

General Rawat is in East Ladakh sector today to review the tri-services preparedness against the aggressive People’s Liberation Army (PLA) as well as understand the proposed de-escalation and disengagement process at the four stand-off points.

As an Army Chief, General Rawat stood up to Chinese PLA at Doklam plateau on India-Bhutan-China tri-junction for 73 days in 2017.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also expected to go to western sector later.

Although the Ministry of External Affairs spokesman on Thursday called for expeditious dis-engagement from the border, the de-escalation process will take time with the PLA not in the mood to walk the talk between the two governments on ground.