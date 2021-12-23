PM Modi launches multiple projects in Kashi, slams ‘elements’ mocking cows

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a slew of developmental projects worth ₹2,095 crore in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Modi, who has been on a frequent visit to the poll-bound state, began his address after the inaugurations by paying tribute to India's former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. “On this day, the country is also celebrating Kisan Diwas,” he added.

Among the key projects launched during the day were Banas Dairy Kashi Sankul, a biogas plant in Ramnagar, a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Bhadrasi, an inter-university centre for teachers education and a sewage treatment plant at Ramna village.

The Prime Minister said that some elements have created a situation in the country where speaking about cows becomes a crime. “They have made it a crime. For us, the cow is our mother. Those making fun of cows and buffaloes forget that almost 8 crore families in the country earn their livelihood by the means of livestock,” Modi said.

It is because of such families that India can produce milk worth ₹8.5 lakh crore, Modi said, adding, that this value is more than the cost of production of wheat and rice.

He added one of the top priorities of his government is strengthening the dairy sector, and hence, the foundation of the Banas Dairy Kashi Sankul was laid.

“Milk production in India has increased by about 45 per cent as compared to the last six-seven years. Today, India produces about 22 per cent of the world's milk. I'm happy that today UP is not only the largest milk-producing state in the country, it's also ahead in the expansion of the dairy sector,” the Prime Minister further said.

The Banas Dairy Kashi Sankul is situated at the UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park in Varanasi's Karkhiyaon. Spread across 30 acres of land, the dairy will be built at a cost of about ₹475 crore and will have a facility for processing 5 lakh litres of milk per day.

Modi will also transfer a ₹35 crore bonus to the bank accounts of over 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy.

This is Modi's second visit to Varanasi in just 10 days. He inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on December 13.