IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM Modi launches projects worth over 9,500 cr in poll-bound Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi launches projects worth over 9,500 cr in poll-bound Assam

Modi launched the Mahabahu-Brahmaputra project to improve inland water transport connectivity, laid the foundation stone of one bridge and performed ground-breaking ceremony (bhumi pujan) of another via video conferencing
READ FULL STORY
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched several connectivity projects worth over 9,500 crore in poll-bound Assam.

Modi launched the Mahabahu-Brahmaputra project to improve inland water transport connectivity, laid the foundation stone of one bridge and performed ground-breaking ceremony (bhumi pujan) of another via video conferencing.

“In the past few years, the amount of work that should have been done to improve connectivity on the Brahmaputra was not undertaken. The Mahabahu-Brahmaputra project has already started working on addressing that,” the PM said, while blaming previous governments at the Centre for neglecting road and waterways’ connectivity in Assam and the rest of northeast.

Also Read | Cattle smuggling flourishing in Assam under BJP govt’s rule, alleges Baghel

To be implemented at a cost of 3,231 crores, the Mahabahu-Brahmaputra project involves the launch of Ro-Pax ferry services at three places on the Brahmaputra, construction of an inland water transport (IWT) terminal, tourist jetties at four places and launch of two e-portals for ease of doing business.

The new Ro-Pax ferry service between Majuli and Neamati will reduce the 11 hours taken to travel between these two places to just one hour. The ferry service between North and South Guwahati will cover the three hours’ distance by road in 30 minutes and the service between Dhubri and Hatsingimari will reduce the eight hours of road travel to three hours.

The IWT terminal to be constructed at Jogighopa is expected to boost the local economy with enhanced trade via the waterways. The tourist jetties to be set up at Pandu, Jogighopa, Neamati and Biswanath Ghat are likely to increase river-based tourism.

The PM laid the foundation stone for the four-lane bridge over Brahmaputra between Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya. To be constructed at a cost of 5,000 crore, the 19km long bridge over Brahmaputra will be the longest river bridge in India and is expected to benefit 2 million commuters.

According to the Assam government, the bridge will improve connectivity among Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura and will reduce the distance between Dhubri and Phulbari from 205km to 19km. The distance which used to take six hours earlier will now be reduced to 20 minutes.

Modi also performed the ‘bhumi pujan’ for the two-lane bridge on the Brahmaputra between Majuli, the world’s largest river island, and Jorhat. The bridge will connect Neematighat (in Jorhat) and Kamalabari (in Majuli).

“The Majuli-Jorhat bridge will address a long-standing demand of the people of Majuli who will now have road connectivity as well. The Dhubri-Phulbari bridge will not just reduce distance between Assam and Meghalaya, but will improve connectivity of Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura to Assam and also reduce distance to Bhutan and Bangladesh,” the PM said.

Foundation stone of the North East Data Centre at Guwahati, to be built at a cost of 350 crore, was also laid by the PM. The centre will act as a data hub for all states in northeast.

Addressing the gathering, union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari announced the start of a road network project in Majuli worth 8,730 crore that will improve connectivity of the island with neighbouring towns.

Thursday’s event is the continuation of the BJP-led state government’s recent announcements ahead of the assembly polls in Assam due in April-March.

On January 23, the PM had addressed a rally in Sivasagar and distributed land allotment certificates to 106,000 landless families. On February 7, he had addressed another rally at Dhekiajuli, laid foundation stones of two medical colleges and launched the Asom Mala road network project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Haldiram's is the largest snacks maker in the country.(Twitter @NagpurHaldirams)
Haldiram's is the largest snacks maker in the country.(Twitter @NagpurHaldirams)
india news

Haldiram's partners with Futurelife to bring nutritional product range to India

Posted by Arpan RaiPTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The two companies on Thursday announced the launch of a range of four products -- Smart Foods, Smart Oats and Ancient Grains, Crunchy Granola and High Protein-- in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A group of foreign envoys, on a two-day visit to Jammu &amp; Kashmir, arrived in Jammu on Thursday.(Reuters File Photo)
A group of foreign envoys, on a two-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir, arrived in Jammu on Thursday.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

Big recovery of assault rifles and ‘war-like’ stores from forest area in Jammu

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:28 PM IST
  • Persistent and coordinated joint search by Indian Army and police, duly supported by local intelligence units, led to the successful unearthing of weapons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Assam and Meghalaya will have a direct connection with West Bengal through this bridge," Nitin Gadkari said.(PTI)
“Assam and Meghalaya will have a direct connection with West Bengal through this bridge," Nitin Gadkari said.(PTI)
india news

Nitin Gadkari hails flagging off of bridge between Assam, Meghalaya

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:21 PM IST
“Demand for a bridge over river Brahmaputra, between Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya, is 10 years old. With this, distance between Dhubri and Phulbari will be shortened,” Gadkari said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
india news

Tripura policewoman among two held in drug smuggling case

By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:19 PM IST
Two people, including a
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign envoys being welcomed as they arrive in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)
Foreign envoys being welcomed as they arrive in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)
india news

Foreign envoys visit Jammu, to meet politicians before return

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:12 PM IST
On the first day of their visit on Wednesday, the envoys interacted with elected representatives of all political parties in Srinagar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday. (@HasibaAmin/Twitter Photo )
Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday. (@HasibaAmin/Twitter Photo )
india news

Toolkit case: Delhi HC to hear Disha Ravi's plea on Feb 19

Reported by Richa bankaWritten by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:25 PM IST
According to the police, Disha Ravi edited a protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s contentious farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Railway officials and GRP personnel pacified the angry passengers.(HT photo/Representative)
Railway officials and GRP personnel pacified the angry passengers.(HT photo/Representative)
india news

In midnight train robbery in Bihar, passengers looted, CRPF aspirant shot

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • The robbery took place between Sonpur and Dighwara railway stations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A tiger in the forest of Corbett Tiger Reserve. (HT File photo)
A tiger in the forest of Corbett Tiger Reserve. (HT File photo)
india news

SC stays order on allowing buses inside Corbett Tiger Reserve

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:04 PM IST
The apex court also issued notices to Union environment ministry, wildlife board, tiger authority, Uttarakhand government, state’s chief wildlife warden and the director of the tiger reserve
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rail roko agitation in Haryana’s Sonipat. The rail services in Maharashtra were not disrupted for long. (PTI)
Rail roko agitation in Haryana’s Sonipat. The rail services in Maharashtra were not disrupted for long. (PTI)
india news

Rail roko: Local train service unaffected in Maharashtra

By Naresh Kamath
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:54 PM IST
The farmers staged agitations at places like Dahanu, Aurangabad and Parbhani. However, they were detained by the police and the rail traffic wasn’t disrupted for long
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio. (PTI)
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio. (PTI)
india news

Nagaland assembly adopts resolution on separatist issue

By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:28 PM IST
The resolution, introduced in the assembly by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and later adopted by the House, endorsed and reiterated all the past NLA resolutions on the Indo-Naga political issue
READ FULL STORY
Close
A large number of cases related to Jamatis were lodged across Uttar Pradesh during the Covid-19 lockdown.(HT FILE PHOTO)
A large number of cases related to Jamatis were lodged across Uttar Pradesh during the Covid-19 lockdown.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Lucknow CJM court quashes cases against 11 Indian, 8 Indonesia Jamaatis

By Pawan Dixit
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:24 PM IST
  • The CJM also released all personal bonds of Indian Jamaatis which they had furnished in court at the time of bail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi launches projects worth over 9,500 cr in poll-bound Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Modi launched the Mahabahu-Brahmaputra project to improve inland water transport connectivity, laid the foundation stone of one bridge and performed ground-breaking ceremony (bhumi pujan) of another via video conferencing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers blocked rail track at Ludhiana railway station during their national wide Rail Roko protest on Thursday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo )
Farmers blocked rail track at Ludhiana railway station during their national wide Rail Roko protest on Thursday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo )
india news

Farmers block tracks, stop trains: Nationwide 'rail roko' agitation in photos

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:12 PM IST
  • 'Rail roko' agitation: The police and railway personnel have heightened security on the tracks and stations so as to prevent any untoward event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescuers on Thursday recovered another body from the Tapovan dam tunnel in Uttarakhand’s flash flood-hit Chamoli district, taking the toll from the tragedy to 59,(PTI)
Rescuers on Thursday recovered another body from the Tapovan dam tunnel in Uttarakhand’s flash flood-hit Chamoli district, taking the toll from the tragedy to 59,(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Uttarakhand flash flood toll mounts to 59

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investigation underway at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Investigation underway at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

West Bengal blast linked to 'internal feud' in Trinamool, say railway officials

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:33 PM IST
The incident took place on Wednesday evening at the Nimtita Railway station. West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain and some other people were injured in the bomb blast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP