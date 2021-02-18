Cattle smuggling flourishing in Assam under BJP govt's rule, alleges Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has alleged the BJP government in Assam has been running a "systematic syndicate" and said that cow smuggling is flourishing in the state.
"The situation in Assam is frightening due to the 5-year-old Sonowal government. Cow smuggling is flourishing under the government in Assam. BJP has been seeking votes in the name of cows countrywide but in Assam, it has been hand and glove in sponsoring and carrying out cow trade across the border with Bangladesh. In fact, the Sonowal government has been running a systematic syndicate," Baghel said.
"It is a fact that the meat export of Bangladesh has grown many folds in last few years. Ever since BJP has come to power in Assam in 2016, cow trade and exports of cow meat in Bangladesh have gone up by 211 per cent just in two years," he added.
In January, Congress had appointed Baghel, General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, and Bihar MLA Shakeel Ahmed Khan as party observers of Assam in the view of upcoming state Assembly elections.
Countering the Sonowal government for claiming that they are stopping this cow trade, Baghel asked -- "if it is true then where are the cows being kept, and which gaushala have they been kept at".
He alleged that the task of cow protection has been given to the Animal Husbandry Department instead of the police.
"The Syndicate is not limited to just cow trading, the Sonowal government has broken all records in coal brokerage and illegal coal trading. Almost 500 trucks of illegal coal transportation are taking place every day. Besides this, there are syndicates dealing in bamboo, pan, fish etc," Baghel said.
The Chief Minister said 16.42 lakh people were unemployed in Assam between 2016 and 2018 and this figure has increased to 20 lakhs in 2020.
"This implies that instead of giving employment, the BJP government has snatched jobs of around 5 lakh people. I am told that today, an estimate of 15 to 18 lakh youths have migrated from Assam, looking for job opportunities. In Assam, we have seen the closure of two big paper mills which left thousands unemployed, some even committed suicide," he said.
Drawing comparisons between Assam and Chhattisgarh, Baghel said the BJP government is unable to provide the minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers.
"We are buying paddy from the farmers at MSP. Apart from MSP, we have started a new scheme called "Rajiv Gandhi's Kisan Nyay yojana", where we are paying ₹10,000 per acre to the farmers for paddy, sugar cane, and maize. Forget about anything extra, the Sonowal government is unable to provide MSP to the farmers and subsequently, they have to sell paddy at the rate for ₹900-1000 per quintal," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: China reports 11 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours
Cattle smuggling flourishing in Assam under BJP govt's rule, alleges Baghel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Facebook, Twitter can’t be accountable to state assemblies’: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A second toolkit was in works: Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To enhance accountability, Cabinet clears changes to Juvenile Justice Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phishing attack targets officials through rogue mail from government ID
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Just 4% houses built this fiscal year in PM Modi’s rural housing plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government chalks up plan to protect police evidence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol hits ₹100/L in Delhi, nears ₹90 in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets pre-arrest bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
24 diplomats visit J&K in third delegation since Article 370 move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel researchers test drug to prevent severe Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar once again bats for caste-based census
- Kumar’s statement is significant in the wake of the Justice Rohini Commission’s proposal for sub-categorisation of reservation for other backward castes (OBCs) in the government sector.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panel's recommendations far from legal reality, can't be implemented: Himanta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand fails to deliver early warning system 8 years after it was promised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox