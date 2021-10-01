For cleaner, better cities: PM Modi launches Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

In his speech, the prime minister said that the goal of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0’ is to ensure ‘Garbage-Free’ cities. While the next phase of Mission AMRUT will focus on ‘increasing sewage and septic management, making cities water safe’ and ensuring that no sewage drains in rivers.

PM Modi lauded children and youth for being mindful of maintaining cleanliness.

“I am happy to note that our generation has taken the initiative to strengthen the cleanliness campaign. Toffee wrappers are no longer thrown on the ground but kept in pockets. Today, children remind elders not to spread litter,” he said.

The prime minister said that India is processing about one lakh tonnes of waste every day which was less than 20 percent when the campaign started in 2014.

“Today we are processing about 70 percent of daily waste. Now we have to take it to 100%,” he said.

As per the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, “In line with the vision of the Prime Minister, SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 have been designed to realize the aspiration to make all our cities ‘Garbage Free’ and ‘Water Secure’. These flagship Missions signify a step forward in our march towards effectively addressing the challenges of rapidly urbanizing India and will also help contribute towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030”

According to the press release, SBM-U and AMRUT have contributed significantly to improve the urban landscape during the last seven years. The government said that the two flagship Missions have augmented the capacity to deliver basic services of water supply and sanitation to the citizens.

“All urban local bodies have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) and 70% solid waste is being scientifically processed now. AMRUT has been ensuring water security by adding 1.1 crore household water tap connections and 85 lakh sewer connections, thus benefiting more than 4 crore people,” the statement added.

SBM-U 2.0 envisions to make all cities ‘Garbage Free’ and ensure grey and black water management in all cities. The Mission will focus on source segregation of solid waste, utilizing the principles of 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), scientific processing of all types of municipal solid waste and remediation of legacy dumpsites for effective solid waste management. The outlay of SBM-U 2.0 is around ₹1.41 lakh crore.

AMRUT 2.0 aims to provide 100% coverage of water supply to all households in around 4,700 urban local bodies by providing about 2.68 crore tap connections and 100% coverage of sewerage and septage in 500 AMRUT cities by providing around 2.64 crore sewer/septage connections, which will benefit more than 10.5 crore people in urban areas.