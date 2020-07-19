PM Modi likely to attend ‘bhumi pujan’ for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Aug 5

india

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 17:31 IST

In Ayodhya, priests have prepared an elaborate plan for the three-day Vedic rituals at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, beginning on August 3 and ending with a ‘bhumi pujan’ on August 5 for the construction of the Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may lay the foundation stone (bhumi pujan) at around 12.15 pm on August 5 for the construction of the Ram Temple, according to the priests of Ayodhya.

“Timings for the foundation laying ceremony for the Prime Minister has been decided according to the Hindu calendar and the most auspicious time (12.15 pm) on August 5 has been selected,” Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, heir to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust said.

However, an official communication from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for his Ayodhya visit is yet to be released, he added.

Vedic rituals for the ‘bhumi pujan’ will start from August 3 with a special puja of Lord Ganesha. According to Hindu rituals, every auspicious ceremony begins with offerings to Lord Ganesha.

Next day, the priests will perform Ramacharya ‘puja’ and on the last day (August 5) another ‘bhumi pujan’ will be performed.

An 11-member team of priests (Acharya) from Varanasi and Ayodhya will perform the three-day rituals. In this entire ceremony, priests from Varanasi, which is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi, will have a prominent role.

On his maiden visit to Ayodhya, PM Modi is likely to remain in the temple town for two hours. “The PM’s visit will be short and will only be confined to the bhumi pujan,” said Mahant Nritya Kamal Nayan Das.

Kamal Nayan was also present at the Trust’s meeting in Ayodhya on Saturday.

“The three day rituals ending with the bhumi pujan on August 5 will start from August 3 at Ram Janmabhoomi. Around 11 priests from Kashi (Varanasi) and Ayodhya will perform these rituals,” added Kamal Nayan.

On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present. Only a select few people will be present at the bhumi pujan due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to members of the Trust, PM Modi is also likely to announce projects for Ayodhya worth several thousand crores during his visit to Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Adityanath has already instructed senior officials of the state government to prepare a proposal for Ayodhya’s development which will be forwarded to the Centre.

This plan might include some old proposals also of the Uttar Pradesh government along with new proposals. The Centre has already approved several development projects for Ayodhya.

SOME PROJECTS IN THE PIPELINE:

Construction of Ram Temple

Construction of tallest statue of Lord Ram

New Ayodhya on 500 acres, a new township project passed by the Ayodhya Development Authority

Extension of existing airport

Rs 133 crore package from the Centre

Rs 122 crore project for making overhead electricity cables underground

Rs 80 crore project for makeover of Ayodhya railway station (project already underway).

Ayodhya will also get mega projects under the ‘State Smart City’ plan.