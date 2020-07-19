Ram temple’s height to be increased, more domes added: Key changes discussed at Ayodhya meeting

india

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 09:56 IST

A trust set up after a Supreme Court verdict to supervise and facilitate the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, held a meeting on Saturday where it decided the date to begin the construction of the temple.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of a grand temple in Ayodhya either on August 3 or 5.

Among the other things discussed at the meeting in Ayodhya was the model of the temple. It was decided at the meeting to increase the number of domes from three to five.

The temple’s chief architect Chandrakant Sompura spoke to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan that it had become important to increase the height of the main structure after the number of domes were increased. And accordingly, it was decided to add one more storey to the existing design.

According to earlier design, the height of the temple was 128 feet. Sompura further said that the changes in design have been incorporated as per the wishes of the trust and the seers.

According to the original design, the temple was to be constructed in 67 acres of land. But now, the proposal is to expand it to 100-120 acres, according to Hindustan. Once the final design of the temple is ready, a new masterplan will be prepared within 15 days, Hindustan reported.

It further quoted Sompura to say that the cost of construction was Rs 100 crore according to the current design. But if the design is changed, the cost will increase.

He also made it clear that there won’t be any change in the inner sanctum of the temple. Sita Rasoi, Rangmandapam and other places have not been changed. Though the height of the proposed temple has been increased, Sompura said it won’t be the tallest temple in the country.

Since there is a proposal to incrase the height of the temple, it will take more construction time, said Sompura. The temple is expected to be complete in three to 3.5 years.

Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said, “Drawing of temple’s foundation will be made on basis of the strength of soil 60 m below. Work to lay down the foundation will begin on the basis of the drawing.”

He said that at Saturday’s meeting, it was decided to approach 10 crore families across four lakh localities of the country for financial support to build the temple after the monsoon and when the coronavirus situation eases.