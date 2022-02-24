PM Modi likely to speak to Putin tonight after Russia declares war on Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin tonight on the crisis building up following Russia's attack on Ukraine, news agency ANI reported. PM Modi held a meeting of the cabinet committee on security at his residence to discuss the situation and its probable impact on India, especially its impact on the crude oil price. Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman are in attendance.

With around 22,000 Indians in Ukraine, the ministries are drawing up emergency alternative plans for the evacuation of the Indians as Ukraine has closed its airspace. Plans of evacuating the Indians via Ukraine's neighbouring countries are being considered.

Indian ambassador to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy, called on Indians to face the current situation with "calm and fortitude" as the situation is "highly tense and very uncertain". The envoy said the ministry of external affairs and the embassy are working on a "mission mode" to find a "solution to this difficult situation".

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine's ambassador to India Igor Polikha sought PM Modi's intervention as India and Russia share a special relationship. "We urge PM Narendra Modi to immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and our President Volodymyr Zelensky," the envoy said.

"I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but, the status of Modi ji makes me hopeful. Because of his strong voice, Putin would at least think it over. We are expecting a much more favourable attitude from the Indian Government," the envoy added.

"We are asking, pleading the support of India... In the case of aggression of a totalitarian regime against a democratic state, India should fully assume its global role. Modiji is one of the most powerful and respected leaders in the world," the envoy pleaded.