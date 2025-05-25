Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
PM Modi likely to visit Bengal on May 29, Amit Shah to follow on May 31

PTI |
May 25, 2025 05:12 PM IST

PM Modi is likely to visit Bengal on May 29 for a meeting in the Alipurduar district, after which Union home minister Amit Shah will visit the state as well

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit West Bengal on May 29 to attend a meeting in Alipurduar district, a senior state BJP leader said on Sunday.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this screenshot via PMO website, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_24_2025_000084A)(PTI)

Also Read: Maoism, Yoga Day, Operation Sindoor: What PM Modi talked about in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Union Home minister Amit Shah is also likely to visit the state on May 31 for a two-day visit, the BJP leader said.

"Till now it has been scheduled that Modi ji will arrive at Alipurduar from Sikkim on May 29. He is expected to hold a public meeting and also an administrative meeting on that day ...," he said.

Also Read: PM Modi lauds Operation Sindoor in Mann Ki Baat, shares visuals of damaged Pak terror hideouts

"Amit Shah ji is likely to arrive in the city on May 31 evening and hold a series of meetings with state and district level leaders on June 1 to discuss organisational matters to discuss the party's strategy as assembly polls are just one year away," the leader added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
