Mann ki Baat live updates: Will pay homage to Sardar Patel with Statue of Unity, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ today.

In his last address, PM Modi had said that India staunchly believed in peace and was committed to taking it forward, but would not do so at the cost of compromising its self-respect and sovereignty. Modi said the armed forces would give a befitting reply to any attempt to destroy the atmosphere of peace in the country.

The prime minister also stressed on the importance of human rights and said it was the basis of his government’s ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ principle.

Here are the live updates:

11:29am IST PM Modi extends wishes to the nation for Diwali “Winter has arrived and it’s also a season of festivals. I wish everyone for the occasions of Diwali and Dhanteras and other festivals coming up in the month of November.” “I ask everyone to take care of each other, of your health and of the interests of society. Your progress will the nation’s progress,” says PM Modi.





11:22am IST Centenary of World War I on Nov 11: PM Modi This November 11 will be first centenary of World War I. Our soldiers played a big role in the war. One crore soldiers lost their lives in the war and it told the world the value of peace: PM Modi





11:19am IST On launch of ‘Self 4 Society’ portal Recently I was at the launch of a portal called ‘Self 4 Society’. The enthusiasm and dedication with which it was created would make anyone proud, says PM Modi.





11:15 am IST India to host Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar: PM India will host Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16: PM Modi





11:14am IST PM congratulates athletes on wins in Asian Para Games PM congratulates those athletes who participated and won medals in Asian Para Games. “I was privileged to meet the talented para-athletes who participated in Asian Para Games held in Jakarta. Their spirit to overcome all adversaries is exemplary and inspiring. India created a new record in these games by winning 72 medals,” he says.





11:10am IST Will dedicate the Statue of Unity to the nation on Oct 31: PM We will dedicate the Statue of Unity on Oct 31 to the nation on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, PM Modi says. Located by the banks of river Narmada, the height of this idol is twice that of America’s renowned Statue of Liberty, he says.





11:07am IST Let us ‘Run For Unity’ on Oct 31: PM “October 31 marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel, and like every year, the youth of our nation is geared up to ‘Run for Unity’. I appeal each one of you to participate in ‘Run for Unity’ in largest possible numbers,” says PM Modi. This 31st October, Let us 'Run For Unity': PM#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/O4vWDInmNP — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 28, 2018



