Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Ahead of Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter
"Tune in at 11 AM today," PM Modi said in a tweet.
In recent years, the programme has been broadcast on the last Sunday of each month. Therefore, the final three episodes of the year will air on 30 October, 27 November and 25 December.
Sep 25, 2022 11:29 AM IST
PM urges people to use locally made non-plastic bags only
This festive season, people should use locally made non-plastic bags only. The trend of jute, cotton, banana fibre, many such traditional bags is on the rise once again: PM Modi
Sep 25, 2022 11:25 AM IST
Chandigarh airport to be named after Bhagat Singh, announces PM
As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, Chandigarh airport will be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, announces PM Modi.
Sep 25, 2022 11:16 AM IST
‘28th September a special day for Amrit Mahotsav’
Three days later, that is, on the 28th of September, is a special day of Amrit Mahotsav. On this day, we will celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh ji, the brave son of Mother India: PM Modi
Sep 25, 2022 11:11 AM IST
PM pays tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya
“Deendayal ji taught us how Indian philosophy can guide the world even in the modern, social and political perspective,” says Modi on right wing ideologue's 106th birth anniversary.
Sep 25, 2022 11:07 AM IST
Task force set up for monitoring cheetahs: PM Modi
“Task force set up for monitoring how cheetahs - brought from Namibia to India - are adapting,” says prime minister Modi, adding that a nationwide competition will take place to name the cheetahs.
Sep 25, 2022 11:03 AM IST
‘India delighted at return of cheetahs’
On 8 cheetahs brought to India from Namibia, PM Modi says all 130 crore Indians are delighted that the wild cats are back in India after more than 70 years.
Sep 25, 2022 10:40 AM IST
PM Modi's address to nation at 11am
In a short while from now, prime minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio show.