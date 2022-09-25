Home / India News / Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Ahead of Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter
Live

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Ahead of Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter

india news
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 11:30 AM IST

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Sunday marks 93 episodes of the show, the first edition of which aired on October 3, 2014.

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. This is the 93rd episode of the show, the first edition of which was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

"Tune in at 11 AM today," PM Modi said in a tweet.

In recent years, the programme has been broadcast on the last Sunday of each month. Therefore, the final three episodes of the year will air on 30 October, 27 November and 25 December.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 25, 2022 11:29 AM IST

    PM urges people to use locally made non-plastic bags only

    This festive season, people should use locally made non-plastic bags only. The trend of jute, cotton, banana fibre, many such traditional bags is on the rise once again: PM Modi

  • Sep 25, 2022 11:25 AM IST

    Chandigarh airport to be named after Bhagat Singh, announces PM

    As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, Chandigarh airport will be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, announces PM Modi.

  • Sep 25, 2022 11:16 AM IST

    ‘28th September a special day for Amrit Mahotsav’

    Three days later, that is, on the 28th of September, is a special day of Amrit Mahotsav. On this day, we will celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh ji, the brave son of Mother India: PM Modi

  • Sep 25, 2022 11:11 AM IST

    PM pays tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

    “Deendayal ji taught us how Indian philosophy can guide the world even in the modern, social and political perspective,” says Modi on right wing ideologue's 106th birth anniversary.

  • Sep 25, 2022 11:07 AM IST

    Task force set up for monitoring cheetahs: PM Modi

    “Task force set up for monitoring how cheetahs - brought from Namibia to India - are adapting,” says prime minister Modi, adding that a nationwide competition will take place to name the cheetahs.

  • Sep 25, 2022 11:03 AM IST

    ‘India delighted at return of cheetahs’

    On 8 cheetahs brought to India from Namibia, PM Modi says all 130 crore Indians are delighted that the wild cats are back in India after more than 70 years.

  • Sep 25, 2022 10:40 AM IST

    PM Modi's address to nation at 11am

    In a short while from now, prime minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio show.

