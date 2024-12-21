PM Modi meets 101-year-old ex-IFS officer in Kuwait after granddaughter's request

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a 101-year-old former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer in Kuwait after receiving a request from his granddaughter on social media platform X. PM Modi met a 101-year-old ex-IFS officer in Kuwait

A few hours ahead of his scheduled arrival in Kuwait, PM Modi responded to a message from the granddaughter of Mangal Sain Handa on social media platform X, asking the prime minister to meet her grandfather.

In the post, she said, "Humble request to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to meet my 101-year-old Nanaji, ex-IFS officer, in Kuwait during tomorrow's interaction with the Indian Diaspora. Nana @MangalSainHanda is a great admirer of yours."

Upon his arrival, PM Modi met the former IFS officer along with other members of the Indian diaspora.

Mangal Sain Handa's son, Dilip Handa, told ANI, “This is an experience of a lifetime. PM Modi said he especially came here to meet him (my father). We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi.”

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Kuwait marks the first visit to the country by an Indian PM in 43 years. The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981, reported news agency PTI.

Kuwait has a significantly large Indian diaspora, amounting to 21 per cent (1 million) of its total population. Indian workers also constitute 30 per cent of the total workforce in the country (9 lakhs).

Before his departure to the Gulf country, PM Modi stated, “We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region.”