Modi meets CMs of BJP-governed states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met chief ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states shortly after he inaugurated the new Parliament building, a party functionary said on anonymity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda during the 'Mukhyamantri Parishad' meeting at party headquarters, in New Delhi on Sunday. (BJP)

The meeting, held at the party headquarters, lasted for several hours and was called to take stock of the governance and administrative issues in the states apart from the preparations for the next year’s general election, said the functionary.

Among the chief ministers present for the meeting were Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh, Pramod Sawant of Goa, Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand, Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam, Manohar Lal Khattar of Haryana and Tripura CM Manik Saha.

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Bhupendra Patel of Gujarat and Nagaland deputy CM Yanthungo Patton were also present during the meeting. Home minister Amit Shah was also present for the meeting.

“Since the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers were present in Capital for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, it was decided to have a meeting with PM Modi and party president JP Nadda,” said the party functionary. After the meeting, the chief ministers met with PM Modi and Nadda individually also.

Later, Modi while tweeting about the meeting said: “Had a constructive meeting with BJP CMs and deputy CMs today. We discussed ways for accelerating development and ensuring the welfare of our citizens. They shared their valuable insights during the meeting as well.”

