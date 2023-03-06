NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party has accelerated its outreach in 160 Lok Sabha constituencies that were identified as seats that will require additional attention for the 2024 general elections, with more leaders being given charge to review the preparations and oversee the implementation of booth strengthening work. BJP intensifies Lok Sabha poll outreach with focus on 160 seats

Sunil Bansal, national general secretary, has been included in the committee that oversees the work related to the 160 Lok Sabha constituencies where the party either lost by a thin margin in the 2019 polls or has never won, according to party functionaries aware of the details.

“Party president JP Nadda has included Bansal in the team that has been constituted draw up the election strategy and outreach for these constituencies. Bansal’s past record in helping the party secure wins overcoming challenges in Uttar Pradesh will be an added advantage, although he will focus on seats in Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal, the states that he’s already in-charge of,” a functionary said, declining to be named.

Besides three national general secretaries, Bansal, Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh, the committee has on board MPs Naresh Bansal (who will look after Uttar Pradesh) and Harish Dwivedi, and BJP vice-president Jay Panda.

A programme to launch the outreach program across India is still in the works, but there is a possibility that it will be rolled out to coincide with the party’s foundation day on April 6, the functionary said.

“The teams and the union ministers who have been deputed to travel to their respective constituencies have already submitted a report on the ground situation, identifying the deficiencies and the progress that has been made. Now, with a little over a year left for the polls, the party is stepping up efforts to consolidate its position,” a second functionary said, requesting anonymity, .

In some places, the special teams found discrepancies in the names of booth committee members, while in some areas, infighting led to party cadre working at cross purposes, he said.

“Targets have been set for the local leaders in these 160 constituencies and their work is being monitored and review meetings are a held on a monthly basis to ensure there is no slip up,” the second functionary said.

Local party units have been instructed to ensure the saturation of social welfare schemes, and in states not ruled by the BJP, they have been asked to ensure there is no ambiguity about who sponsors schemes such as free rations and housing for the poor. “In many states such as Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, the issue of state government’s taking credit for the centre’s schemes were flagged,” the second functionary said.

The committee will also help shape the campaign and the canvassing schedules of senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and Nadda, among others.

