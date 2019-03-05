PM Modi meets his mother during Gujarat visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday met his nonagenarian mother Hiraba in Raisan village near Ahmedabad after addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad late in the evening.

Heeraben Modi lives with the PM’s younger brother Pankaj Modi in the village located close to the state capital Gandhinagar.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit of his home state, spent around 30 minutes with his mother and other family members.

Before calling on his mother, Modi visited the famous Dholeshwar Mahadev temple near Raisan and offered prayers on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Modi will attend two programmes in the state on Tuesday.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 11:55 IST