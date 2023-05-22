Home / India News / PM Modi never liked 2,000 notes, says ex-aide; ‘Pathetic damage control’: Congress

PM Modi never liked 2,000 notes, says ex-aide; ‘Pathetic damage control’: Congress

ByPoulomi Ghosh
May 22, 2023 06:17 AM IST

PM Modi's former principal secretary Nripendra Mishra said PM Modi was never in favour of ₹2,000 notes.

Nripendr Mishra, who was PM Modi's principal secretary in 2016 during demonetisation, claimed that PM Modi was never in favour of introducing R 2,000 notes as they are not suitable for daily transactions. The revelation comes as the Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced that 2,000 notes will be withdrawn from circulation, triggering a massive political slugfest.

PM Modi's ex-principal secretary Nripendra Mishra supported the decision of withdrawing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 notes and said PM Modi never liked those high denomination notes. (ANI)
PM Modi's ex-principal secretary Nripendra Mishra supported the decision of withdrawing 2,000 notes and said PM Modi never liked those high denomination notes. (ANI)

Commenting on Nripendra Mishra's remark that PM Modi never liked 2,000 notes, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this is pathetic damage control. "Now he will say he was forced into demonetisation by his advisers," Jairam Ramesh said.

The opposition slammed the decision and termed it as an about-turn by the government which in 2016 banned 500 and 100 notes and introduced the new denomination. The RBI said printing of the 2,000 banknotes was stopped in 2018-19.

BJP leaders have supported the move and defended the decision saying that it is nothing like demonetisation as common people do not have 2,000 notes. They have also cited how in all recent raids mountains of 2,000 notes have been discovered since the denomination was used for hoarding money.

Those who have 2,000 banknotes will be able to deposit those into their accounts or exchange them for other denominations at any bank branch up to September 30, 2023. State Bank of India issued a communication clarifying that the customers will not be required to submit any ID card of any requisition form to exchange the 2,000 notes. They would be allowed to exchange a maximum of 10 currency notes of 2,000 at a time.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi jairam ramesh
pm modi jairam ramesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out