PM Modi on bond with Jayalalithaa: 'AIADMK must regret exiting NDA'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he shared a special bond with former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa since 1995 and they were good friends. The BJP has no regret that AIADMK exited the NDA but AIADMK must have since they disrespected the principles of Amma, PM Modi said in an exclusive interview with Thanthi TV. "When I became the chief minister in 2002, so many people were pointing fingers at me. But Amma came to my swearing-in notwithstanding what people were saying about me. That was the bond we shared. So BJP has no reason for regrets but AIADMK must have since they hurt Amma's dreams'. In 2023, AIADMK severed ties with the BJP and exited the National Democratic Alliance. Narendra Modi said he had a special bond with Jayalalithaa.(PIB)

On Upma and politicisation of language

During the interview, Narendra Modi revealed that his favourite South Indian food is Upma and pongal. But like idli and dosa, Tamil language -- the world's oldest language -- should have been spread outside Tamil Nadu. "Language suffers from politicisation. Had there been politics over food, idli, dosa would have also remained within Tamil Nadu," PM Modi said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On Sengol

The initial moments of India's independence were connected to the sacred Sengol, PM Modi said. "Adheenams (priests) gave Sengol to Pandit Nehru. This marked the change of rule. But probably he (Pandit Nehru) did not have respect for it. It was there in the museum as a 'walking stick'. My attention was brought to all this. Then I researched, and asked the saints about it, where it was made etc. At that time, I made up my mind that I would establish it in the new Parliament building. The country must remember the first moments of its independence. But, unfortunately, Tamil leaders sent Sengol out of the state," PM Modi said.

'I do not work to win elections': PM Modi

On BJP not yet getting a foothold in Tamil Nadu, Narendra Modi said he did not work only to win elections. Tamil Nadu can become the driving force of Viksit Bharat, he said. "If merely winning elections was my goal, I would not have worked for the development of the northeast. I have visited northeastern states more than all of the former Prime Ministers combined," he said. That BJP is not getting a breakthrough in Tamil Nadu is a hackneyed theory peddled by media but PM Modi's interest never lied in only votes.

PM Modi praises Annamalai

PM Modi said K Annamalai is BJP's new-generation leader in Tamil Nadu who is attracting the youngsters. "He has left his bright career and joined the BJP which proves that he puts country and Tamil Nadu ahead of his personal ambition. He could have joined the DMK or the AIADMK. He has a strong caste support, he is young and articulate as well," PM Modi said.