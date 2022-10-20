PM Modi on ‘perception’ about climate change, AC temperature | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Thursday launched the Mission LiFE movement aimed to nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment. Mission LiFE is India's signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, according to the ministry of external affairs.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said that climate change has been made out to be subject of government policy, but goes beyond policy making. He also highlighted how small actions of the humanity make devastating impact on climate.

“Some people prefer dropping AC temperatures to 17 degrees, this creates a negative impact on the environment… Our glaciers are melting, rivers are drying up... Mission LIFE will help in fighting climate crisis,” Modi said.

Here are some of the top quotes by PM Modi:

On Gujarat's climate action

“Gujarat is one of the states of India which was the first to start working towards Renewable Energy and Environment Protection."

“Whether it is about installing solar panels on canals, or be it water conservation campaign in drought-prone areas to raise the water level, Gujarat has always been the trendsetter.”

Climate change

“People are starting to feel the effects of climate change around them. In the last few decades, we have seen its side effects, faced unforeseen calamities.”

“A perception about climate change has been built as if it is only a subject of government policy, but goes beyond policy making.”

On Mission LiFE

“Mission LiFE integrates the power of people for the safety of this earth and teaches them to utilise the resources better.”

"Mission Life makes the fight against climate change a democratic one in which everyone can contribute according to their ability."

“Mission LiFE believes that environment can be protected by changing your lifestyle.”

“Mission LiFE inspires us that we all can do a lot in everyday life that will protect the environment.”

