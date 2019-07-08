PM Modi ‘pained’ by Yamuna Expressway accident that killed 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of 29 people, who were killed in a bus accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Uttar Pradesh’s Agra.

The accident occurred after a government-run double-decker bus from Lucknow to Delhi fell off the Yamuna Expressway into a drain near Agra on Monday morning. The dead include a one-and-a-half-year-old girl and 15-year-old girl as well as 27 men, officials have said.

“Pained by the bus accident in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured recover fast. The State Government and local administration are providing all possible assistance to the affected,” Modi tweeted.

According to Agra district magistrate NG Ravi Kumar, the accident took place at 4:30am when the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus from Avadh depot in Lucknow was heading towards Delhi’s Anand Vihar depot.

Kumar said the bus driver probably fell asleep and lost control over the vehicle as it fell 30 feet into the Jharna Nullah between two roads near Etmadpur on the outskirts of Agra.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe by the transport commissioner, divisional commissioner and Agra’s inspector general of police. They have been asked to investigate the accident in 24 hours and give a report on its cause, according to officials.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 12:34 IST