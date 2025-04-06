Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi pays tribute at Sri Lanka's sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple

PTI |
Apr 06, 2025 01:56 PM IST

During the visit to Anuradhapura, Modi and Dissanayake will also inaugurate two India-assisted railway projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in the historic city of Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka and paid respects at the Buddhist shrine.

Prime Minister Narednra Modi with Sri Lankan Executive President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. (PMO)
Prime Minister Narednra Modi with Sri Lankan Executive President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. (PMO)

Modi was accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during the trip to Anuradhapura, a spiritual city at a distance of around 200 km from Colombo.

The prime minister also sought blessings from the head monk at the shrine.

"Offered prayers at the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura with President Dissanayake. It's a deeply humbling moment to be at one of the most revered sites in Buddhism," Modi said in a social media post.

"It is a living symbol of peace, enlightenment and spiritual continuity. May the teachings of Lord Buddha always guide us," he said.

The Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple holds a special significance in the India-Sri Lanka civilisational relations.

It is believed that the sacred Bodhi tree at the temple has its origin in India's Bodhgaya.

The sapling from the Bodhi tree was brought by Theri Sanghamitta, the daughter of Emperor Ashoka from India, and was planted there in the precincts of the temple.

PM Modi will also inaugurate two India-assisted railway projects

During the visit to Anuradhapura, Modi and Dissanayake will also inaugurate two India-assisted railway projects.

The prime minister arrived in Colombo on Friday evening after concluding his trip to Thailand.

Also Read: Fulfil aspirations of Sri Lanka's Tamil minority: Modi to Dissanayake

On Saturday, Modi and Dissanayake held extensive talks following which they unveiled over 10 specific outcomes including seven agreements to expand ties in several sectors such as defence, energy and digitalisation.

The pact on defence is considered significant as it signalled an upswing in the India-Sri Lanka strategic ties nearly four decades after the IPKF episode.

The two sides also firmed up a total of seven pacts including one on developing Trincomalee as an energy hub under a trilateral framework also involving the United Arab Emirates and another agreement on power grid connectivity.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Modi pays tribute at Sri Lanka's sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On