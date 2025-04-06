‘India to fulfil aspirations of island nation’s Tamil minority’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to fulfil the aspirations of the island nation’s Tamil minority and to conduct elections to provincial councils. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo on Saturday. (AFP)

Matters related to the Tamil minority were among the issues that figured in talks between the two leaders. Modi also met leaders of prominent Tamil political parties from the Northern and Eastern Provinces of Sri Lanka.

Addressing a media interaction after his meeting with the president, Modi said the two sides had discussed reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka and Dissanayake had informed him of an “inclusive approach” to this matter.

“We hope the Sri Lankan government will meet the aspirations of the Tamil people and fulfil its commitment towards fully implementing the Constitution of Sri Lanka, and conducting provincial council elections,” he said.

After meeting the Tamil leaders, Modi said in a social media post that he had reiterated India’s “unwavering commitment” to a “life of equality, dignity and justice” for the Tamil community within a united Sri Lanka.

The Tamil minority has been demanding the implementation of the 13th amendment to Sri Lanka’s Constitution, which provides for devolution of power. This amendment was an outcome of an agreement between India and Sri Lanka in 1987.

Modi also said on social media that many projects and initiatives launched during his visit will contribute to the social, economic, and cultural progress of the Tamil minority.

“It is always a pleasure to meet the leaders of the Tamil community of Sri Lanka. Conveyed my condolences on the passing of respected Tamil leaders, Thiru R Sampanthan and Thiru Mavai Senathirajah, both of whom were personally known to me,” Modi said.

Among the Tamil leaders who met Modi were Mano Ganesan of the Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA), Jeevan Thondaman of the Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC), Senthil Thondaman, a former governor of Eastern Province, CVK Sivagnanam of the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) and D Sitharthan of the People Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam.