PM Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary
On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the Maratha warrior king and said his life will motivate country for ages.
"Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion and good governance, the saga of extraordinary intelligence will motivate country for ages," PM Modi tweeted.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also paid tribute to the Maratha warrior king in Mumbai today.
Koshyari paid floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
Chhatrapati Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630 at Shivneri Fort in Pune.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll increases to 61
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi’s plea attempt to defame cops, pressurise probe agency: Police to HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
500 booked for flouting Covid-19 norms at birthday party in Thane, Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus mutations found in 2 Maharashtra districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Furore over Rahul Gandhi's questions on defence in Parliamentary panel's meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's active Covid-19 cases up by 2,200; tally surges over 10.96 million
- The rising cases in the last week have put authorities on guard as parts of the country have witnessed a fresh wave of increased infections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 10 million vaccine doses given to health, frontline workers in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army rescues tourists stuck in Sikkim’s Nathu-La after snowstorm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Covid-19 vaccines will be effective against new variants, says ICMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC to set up 69,000 extra polling booths for next round of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China officially admits 5 PLA soldiers killed during Galwan clash with India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Article 370 was discriminatory’: Envoys told and apprised of Pak lies on J&K
- In Jammu, the envoys met woman sarpanches, Jammu Mayor, members of West Pak Refugees Action Committee, Valmiki community and others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K: 3 militants, policeman killed in separate gunfights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox