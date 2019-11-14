e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

In India, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2019 08:51 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Modi tweeted, “Tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.”

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

In India, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India.

Nehru was fondly called Chacha Nehru and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas or Children’s Day in India.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day.

tags
top news
‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise to nation’: BJP on Rafale verdict
‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise to nation’: BJP on Rafale verdict
‘Defended Rafale deal on merit’: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa on Supreme Court verdict
‘Defended Rafale deal on merit’: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa on Supreme Court verdict
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench
Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench
Moody’s cuts India’s GDP growth forecast for 2019-20 to 5.6% from 5.8%
Moody’s cuts India’s GDP growth forecast for 2019-20 to 5.6% from 5.8%
Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin
Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin
Video of wife with bleeding eyes leads to arrest of Indian expat : Report
Video of wife with bleeding eyes leads to arrest of Indian expat : Report
SC dismisses Rafale review petitions: Will the Politics end here? | HT Conversations
SC dismisses Rafale review petitions: Will the Politics end here? | HT Conversations
trending topics
Supreme CourtSabarimala caseRafale dealIndia vs Bangladesh live scoreDeepika PadukoneMardaani 2 trailerChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News