PM Modi recounts anecdotes on Karpoori Thakur Jayanti: ‘Moved to tears…a house so simple!’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid heartfelt tributes to two-time Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary, acknowledging his significant contributions to social justice and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to social justice icon Karpoori Thakur.

Karpoori Thakur was on Tuesday awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

Prime Minister Modi, in his blog post, reflected on the enduring legacy of Thakur, a leader who championed equitable distribution of reservation benefits and implemented quotas in jobs for other backward classes (OBCs) a decade before any national initiative in that direction.

"Today is the birth centenary of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji, whose relentless pursuit of social justice created a positive impact in the lives of crores of people," said Prime Minister Modi.

He highlighted Thakur's humble beginnings and his resilience in overcoming numerous obstacles to work for societal betterment.

The prime minister recounted anecdotes illustrating Karpoori Thakur's simplicity, citing instances where he spent his own money for personal matters, including his daughter's wedding.

“During his tenure as Chief Minister of Bihar, a decision was taken to build a colony for political leaders but he himself did not take any land or money for the same. When he passed away in 1988, several leaders went to his village to pay tributes. When they saw the condition of his house, they were moved to tears- how can someone so towering have a house so simple!” he wrote.

PM Modi recalled an incident from 1977 when, after becoming the CM of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur attended an event with a torn kurta. Despite receiving donations to purchase a new one, Thakur donated the money to the CM Relief Fund, showcasing his selfless nature.

"His political journey was marked by monumental efforts to create a society where resources were distributed fairly, and everyone, regardless of their social standing, had access to opportunities," said PM Modi, underlining Thakur's commitment to addressing systemic inequalities.

“Such was his commitment to his ideals that despite living in an era where the Congress Party was omnipresent, he took a distinctly anti-Congress line because he was convinced very early on that the Congress had deviated from its founding principles,” he added.