PM Modi pays tribute to MGR on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran on his birth anniversary on Sunday.
While addressing an event where he flagged off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya with an aim to facilitate seamless connectivity to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, PM Modi said that one of the trains flagged off for Kevadia today originates at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai.
"It is a pleasant coincidence that today is the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna MGR. His life was dedicated to the service of the poor," he said.
"We all are working towards fulfilling his dreams," he added.
"I bow in front of Bharat Ratna MGR," PM Modi said paying tribute to him on his birth anniversary.
The Prime Minister also took to Twitter and paid his tributes to the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.
"Bharat Ratna MGR lives in the hearts of several people. Be it the world of films or politics, he was widely respected. During his CM tenures, he initiated numerous efforts towards poverty alleviation and also emphasised on women empowerment. Tributes to MGR on his Jayanti," his tweet read.
MG Ramachandran was the founder of AIADMK and served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for ten years between 1977 and 1987. MGR was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1988.
Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021. The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has announced to contest the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the BJP. (ANI)
