Narendra Modi podcast live: PM's 3-hour-long interview with Lex Fridman to air at 5:30 pm
PM Modi Interview Live: AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman's three-hour 'iconic' interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will air at 5:30 pm today. While announcing its release, the US-based computer scientist called it "the most powerful conversation of his life." Responding to the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the interview would shed light on his childhood experiences, his time in the Himayalas and his journey in politics....Read More
The BJP leader also invited everyone to become a part of the dialogue by listening to the podcast, which was recorded in February.
"It was indeed a fascinating conversation with @lexfridman, covering diverse topics including reminiscing about my childhood, the years in the Himalayas and the journey in public life. Do tune in and be a part of this dialogue," PM Modi wrote on X.
Who is Lex Fridman?
Fridman is a prominent US-based computer scientist and podcaster. He hosts ‘The Lex Fridman Podcast,’ which has featured prominent personalities including US President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since its debut in 2018.
Fridman announced the podcast with PM Modi last month calling him the “most fascinating human being” he has ever studied.
- The podcast will be out at 5:30 pm in India and around 8 am EST.
- "The Lex Fridman Podcast" will also focus on initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India and the country's advancements in AI.
- As per his official website, Lex Fridman has been a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) since 2015.
- His YouTube page has 4.8 million subscribers with over 82,00,00,000 views.
PM Modi Interview Live: Notable figures interviewed by Lex Fridman
Prominent figures interviewed by podcaster Lex Fridman include political leaders like US President Donald Trump, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Argentinian Prime Minister Javier Milei, as well as leading personalities in their fields, such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Magnus Carlson, and Yuval Noah Harari.
