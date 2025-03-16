Narendra Modi podcast live: PM's 3-hour-long interview with Lex Fridman to air at 5:30 pm

PM Modi Podcast Live: In January, Lex Fridman announced that he would interview with PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi Interview Live: AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman's three-hour 'iconic' interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will air at 5:30 pm today. While announcing its release, the US-based computer scientist called it "the most powerful conversation of his life." Responding to the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the interview would shed light on his childhood experiences, his time in the Himayalas and his journey in politics....Read More

The BJP leader also invited everyone to become a part of the dialogue by listening to the podcast, which was recorded in February.

"It was indeed a fascinating conversation with @lexfridman, covering diverse topics including reminiscing about my childhood, the years in the Himalayas and the journey in public life. Do tune in and be a part of this dialogue," PM Modi wrote on X.

Who is Lex Fridman?

Fridman is a prominent US-based computer scientist and podcaster. He hosts ‘The Lex Fridman Podcast,’ which has featured prominent personalities including US President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since its debut in 2018.

Fridman announced the podcast with PM Modi last month calling him the “most fascinating human being” he has ever studied.

PM Modi Interview Live: All about Lex Fridman's 3-hour-long podcast